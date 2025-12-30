New York's Rustic Finger Lakes Resort Is An Idyllic Escape With A Spa And Farm-To-Table Dining
New York's pretty Finger Lakes region, located about one hour from Syracuse and its international airport, recently got a new entry on the hospitality scene, and it's already making an impression. Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa is an upscale, yet rustic, jewel just minutes from the shores of Skaneateles Lake, one of the region's 11 finger lakes. As part of the Hilton Curio Collection, the resort has the highest standards for a guest experience to ensure that anyone who stays will leave feeling rested and rejuvenated.
The 100-acre oasis is an idyllic retreat, with plenty of amenities to wash away the worries of day-to-day life. Make s'mores at the fire pits after a leisurely day spent walking the property's trails, or take a dip in the outdoor hot tub to relax after a day of mountain biking. From pickleball to snowshoeing, the resort features so many activities that there is plenty to indulge in no matter what time of year you visit. There's even a nine-hole putting green to keep your swing sharp while on vacation.
Not the sporty type? Immerse yourself in the resort's luxurious spa, where treatments are designed to bring peace and harmony to guests. Balancing natural ingredients with state-of-the-art treatments, guests will find everything from detoxifying mud wraps with fresh seaweed and aromatics to LED therapy to improve skin tone. There is also a range of massages, including a therapeutic treatment using CBD oil and an experience incorporating warm salt stones to bring deeper relaxation. The spa, coupled with experiences like yoga in a heated studio, makes the resort a wellness haven. There's also an adjacent farm, which supplies the resort's Fields Restaurant.
The resort's interior is like a contemporary and cozy mountain lodge
Inside, the Skaneateles Fields Resort's interior has a warm, contemporary mountain lodge feel. Wood, stone, and glass permeate the interior design, giving a homey yet modern feel. Guests will feel at home chatting by the stone fireplace in the lobby or indulging in a Nightcap Club (coming soon, as of this writing), which features cocktails served in the resort's quaint library. The interiors of the property's 89 rooms and suites continue the cozy vibe with wood tones and rustic touches. Both suites also offer a cozy fireplace for quiet moments of relaxation.
With a menu that evolves with the seasons, the Fields Restaurant gives guests the opportunity to experience farm-to-table dining in the Finger Lakes at its finest. Powered by ingredients from Tap Root Fields, which practices regenerative agriculture, Executive Chef Esperanza Guzman serves up exquisite dishes like a grilled shrimp bowl featuring farm-fresh peppers and fresh pasta with local mushrooms.
With so much to do on site, including taking a dip in the indoor and outdoor pools, guests will be tempted to hibernate in the resort. However, nearby towns offer plenty of reasons to get out and explore. Of course, there is Skaneateles, with its charming boutiques and cobbled streets. The resort offers a shuttle service into town, which makes the quaint village easy to explore. Slightly further afield, you can indulge in the region's famous wines either on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail or on America's best winery tour in Hammondsport.
Rooms are available for all types of travelers
Guests can select from several room configurations that serve everyone from couples on an intimate getaway to family groups looking to create some memories together. The 350-square-foot Deluxe rooms with either a single king or two queen beds are perfect for couples or small groups. Both are also available as ADA rooms with multiple features to help guests with mobility or visual impairments. Families will appreciate the spacious 750-square-foot offering that can accommodate up to six guests, thanks to multiple sleeping areas, while the one-bedroom Lodge Suite sleeps up to four guests and includes a kitchenette and separate living area.
The palatial Presidential Suite is an incredible 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom haven filled with premium touches like a wet bar, full kitchen, wine refrigerator, and soaking tub. With so many different offerings, Skaneateles Fields Resorts & Spa is a blissful haven in the Finger Lakes. At the time of writing, Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa, which opened in October 2025, was still offering bookings with no minimum stays, except on holidays, and special introductory pricing. As part of the Hilton Curio Collection, guests can benefit from the Hilton Honors loyalty program when they book their stay.
Currently, the average price for the Deluxe king room for a weeknight in February starts at $417 per night, while the Deluxe two queens has an average starting rate of $437 per night. On the weekend, these averages jump to $583 and $605, respectively. During the same period, both the Family Room and Lodge Suite average $514 a night during the week and from $721 a night during the weekend. As for the Presidential Suite, that starts from around $2,828 or $3,343, depending on whether you are booking during the week or weekend (all rates subject to change).