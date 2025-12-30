New York's Rustic Finger Lakes Resort Is An Idyllic Escape With A Spa And Farm-To-Table Dining

New York's pretty Finger Lakes region, located about one hour from Syracuse and its international airport, recently got a new entry on the hospitality scene, and it's already making an impression. Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa is an upscale, yet rustic, jewel just minutes from the shores of Skaneateles Lake, one of the region's 11 finger lakes. As part of the Hilton Curio Collection, the resort has the highest standards for a guest experience to ensure that anyone who stays will leave feeling rested and rejuvenated.

The 100-acre oasis is an idyllic retreat, with plenty of amenities to wash away the worries of day-to-day life. Make s'mores at the fire pits after a leisurely day spent walking the property's trails, or take a dip in the outdoor hot tub to relax after a day of mountain biking. From pickleball to snowshoeing, the resort features so many activities that there is plenty to indulge in no matter what time of year you visit. There's even a nine-hole putting green to keep your swing sharp while on vacation.

Not the sporty type? Immerse yourself in the resort's luxurious spa, where treatments are designed to bring peace and harmony to guests. Balancing natural ingredients with state-of-the-art treatments, guests will find everything from detoxifying mud wraps with fresh seaweed and aromatics to LED therapy to improve skin tone. There is also a range of massages, including a therapeutic treatment using CBD oil and an experience incorporating warm salt stones to bring deeper relaxation. The spa, coupled with experiences like yoga in a heated studio, makes the resort a wellness haven. There's also an adjacent farm, which supplies the resort's Fields Restaurant.