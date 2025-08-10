Nestled In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Cozy Town With Cobbled Streets, Boutiques, And Sailboats

When the Finger Lakes are your playground, you're guaranteed to find a town with charm, wine, and waterfront adventures. The gorgeous area is sprinkled with quaint spots, each with a unique character and scenic beauty. The shore of Skaneateles Lake — considered the "Roof Garden of the Lakes" due to its higher altitude compared to the others — is home to a picturesque village with the same name. Skaneateles is a cozy destination where cobbled streets guide you to boutique stores, delicious eateries, and gorgeous lake views. It's as charming as it gets, which further validates that the Finger Lakes is New York's prettiest region.

The first settlers came to what's now Skaneateles in the early 19th century, with many buildings in the village dating back to that period. The town thrived off its agricultural industry, with a focus on dairy and grain. Soon, it experienced growth in wool cloth, paper, ironwork, and sleigh production — more specifically, the teasel plant was key to the wool sector because its spiny heads were used to raise the nap on wool. When that died down, Skaneateles began constructing canoes, sailboats, and motor launches, which now grace the vistas of the postcard-perfect lake. Nowadays, tourism is also booming, given all the amenities the town has to offer.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is your gateway to the Finger Lakes, and it's only 30 minutes from Skaneateles. If you're driving to town, Buffalo is over two hours away, while Rochester is a little closer at over an hour. Geneva, an artsy locale with award-winning wines, is less than an hour away. When it comes to lodging, book a stay at Mirbeau Inn and Spa for the ultimate retreat. You also have a variety of accommodations just steps from the lake, such as Hannum House, Packwood House, Benjamin Porter House, and more.