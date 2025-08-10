Nestled In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Cozy Town With Cobbled Streets, Boutiques, And Sailboats
When the Finger Lakes are your playground, you're guaranteed to find a town with charm, wine, and waterfront adventures. The gorgeous area is sprinkled with quaint spots, each with a unique character and scenic beauty. The shore of Skaneateles Lake — considered the "Roof Garden of the Lakes" due to its higher altitude compared to the others — is home to a picturesque village with the same name. Skaneateles is a cozy destination where cobbled streets guide you to boutique stores, delicious eateries, and gorgeous lake views. It's as charming as it gets, which further validates that the Finger Lakes is New York's prettiest region.
The first settlers came to what's now Skaneateles in the early 19th century, with many buildings in the village dating back to that period. The town thrived off its agricultural industry, with a focus on dairy and grain. Soon, it experienced growth in wool cloth, paper, ironwork, and sleigh production — more specifically, the teasel plant was key to the wool sector because its spiny heads were used to raise the nap on wool. When that died down, Skaneateles began constructing canoes, sailboats, and motor launches, which now grace the vistas of the postcard-perfect lake. Nowadays, tourism is also booming, given all the amenities the town has to offer.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport is your gateway to the Finger Lakes, and it's only 30 minutes from Skaneateles. If you're driving to town, Buffalo is over two hours away, while Rochester is a little closer at over an hour. Geneva, an artsy locale with award-winning wines, is less than an hour away. When it comes to lodging, book a stay at Mirbeau Inn and Spa for the ultimate retreat. You also have a variety of accommodations just steps from the lake, such as Hannum House, Packwood House, Benjamin Porter House, and more.
Skaneateles is a shopping paradise
You'll be surrounded by appealing choices in downtown Skaneateles, so make sure to leave room in your luggage for clothing items. Something Bougie is the perfect place to find new additions to your handbag collection. From vintage Chanel to prized Coach bags, there's a range of brands to choose from — both new and pre-loved. Emma + James is ideal for refreshing your summer wardrobe. Try on T-shirts with cool patterns, breezy blouses, flowy dresses, and other cute pieces. Dive into their jewelry selection, too, for sea-inspired pendants, statement bracelets, and bold earrings.
To complete your coastal chic aesthetic, you'll love the offerings at Skaneateles 300. Whether you're looking for home decor, graphic tees, or handmade quilt jackets, you won't be leaving this boutique empty-handed. For meticulously crafted leather goods, The Local Branch has you covered. Think leather totes, duffel bags, satchels, wallets, glass cases, key fobs, and much more. Roland's, on the other hand, is great for everyday wear — besides, you need to purchase a Skaneateles-branded shirt while you're here, and this is the best place for it. Meanwhile, those looking for baby clothing can make their way to Pride + Joy.
What better way to treat yourself even more after retail therapy than boating across the lake? Mid-Lakes Navigation provides several cruises depending on what you're interested in. Whether you prefer a lunch cruise, a sightseeing tour, or a dinner voyage, you'll get to savor the incredible lake panoramas, picturesque sailboats, and the surrounding greenery. The Champagne and Oysters cruise is perhaps the most romantic package — you can even opt for a 90-minute science boat trip if you're traveling with kids, complete with interactive and educational activities.
The best things to do in Skaneateles
Shopping isn't the only thing keeping you active in town. Head to the Skaneateles Historical Society to learn about local history. Sailing enthusiasts will love the antique boats on display, while history buffs will enjoy viewing ancient carriages or attending one of the lectures. If you want to do a walking tour of the village, the museum has a planned route where you get to stop by all the must-see attractions — Sherwood Inn, The Athenaeum, Legg Hall, and more. From there, swing by Skaneateles Artisans to admire paintings, pottery, and stained glass art (and maybe even take one home).
Don't forget to indulge in tasty food. Craving Tuscan cuisine? Rosalie's Cucina serves up yummy manicotti, carpaccio, ribeye steaks, and a wide array of pasta dishes. Sushi lovers flock to Hidden Fish for creative rolls like satsu, made with sweet potato, avocado, and spicy mayo. If you're seeking Mexican food, book a table at Elephant and The Dove and order chicken taquitos, smoked chile shrimp, buffalo cauliflower tacos, and beef quesadillas. Or, pamper yourself at The Krebs — have the elk carpaccio, lobster risotto, and duck breast, followed by lavender honey crème brûlée. There's one thing better than fine dining, and that's fine wining. Whatever you do, make sure to visit Anyela's Vineyard to sip on top-notch vino with idyllic Upstate New York scenery.
When you simply wish to watch the sailboats bobbing in the water, find a seat at either Clift, Thayer, or Shotwell Memorial Parks. One can go on and on about the Finger Lakes, and it's easy to see why. Next time, add Taughannock Falls State Park to your itinerary to witness the tallest free-falling waterfall in the eastern U.S.