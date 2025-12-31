One Of Fort Lauderdale's Oldest Neighborhoods Is A Prime Spot To Live In With Calm Vibes Steps From Downtown
Compared to another beachfront destination in Florida — St. Augustine, founded in 1565 and known as America's oldest city — Fort Lauderdale is practically brand-new. The city wasn't officially incorporated until 1911. But some of its original neighborhoods, which date back to the same time, are rich with historic early-20th-century charm. There's Sailboat Bend, filled with historic bungalows built in the '20s and '30s. Colee Hammock, a chic, pedestrian-friendly coastal haven, was established in 1916 and is now considered one of Florida's most highly desired neighborhoods. And then there's Rio Vista, a historic waterfront enclave with prime real estate and laid-back vibes just south of downtown.
Founded in the 1920s, Rio Vista is bordered on two sides by water: The Intracoastal Waterway (to the east) and New River (to the north). Within Rio Vista, the Tarpon River runs along the south side. It stands to reason the neighborhood's Spanish name translates to "River View." Rio Vista is known for its scenic waterways, and many of its historic houses, a mix of Mediterranean Revival, Spanish Colonial, and Art Deco architectural styles, have private docks right on the water.
Adding to the residential neighborhood's appeal is quiet tree-lined streets, a community center, palm tree-dotted park with a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. No wonder it's so pricey to live in the area: According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Rio Vista is nearly $2 million.
Explore the tree-lined waterways of Rio Vista
Apart from Rio Vista's elegant architecture and calm atmosphere, there's no doubt that one of the neighborhood's greatest assets is its proximity to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Located slightly northwest of Rio Vista, on the other side of New River, the city's center is home to some popular attractions, including the Museum of Discovery and Science and a six-story IMAX Theater, as well as the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
Best of all, Rio Vista residents can access downtown via the scenic Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, an open-air promenade named one of the best riverwalks in the country by USA Today in its 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2025. The walk takes about half an hour from Rio Vista (or you could drive and get there in ten minutes or less). Slightly off the Riverwalk but nearby, stop for a cappuccino at On the Run Coffee Bar (open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or go for dinner at Mykonos Fort Lauderdale, a sophisticated Greek restaurant set on the north shore of the Riverwalk (open Sunday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.).
In the other direction, of course, is the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on traffic, it's about a 15-minute drive from Rio Vista to the beach, where you can wander down the tropical Las Olas Boulevard, called the most walkable street in Florida. It's about the same distance and drive time from Rio Vista to Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).