One Of Fort Lauderdale's Oldest Neighborhoods Is A Prime Spot To Live In With Calm Vibes Steps From Downtown

Compared to another beachfront destination in Florida — St. Augustine, founded in 1565 and known as America's oldest city — Fort Lauderdale is practically brand-new. The city wasn't officially incorporated until 1911. But some of its original neighborhoods, which date back to the same time, are rich with historic early-20th-century charm. There's Sailboat Bend, filled with historic bungalows built in the '20s and '30s. Colee Hammock, a chic, pedestrian-friendly coastal haven, was established in 1916 and is now considered one of Florida's most highly desired neighborhoods. And then there's Rio Vista, a historic waterfront enclave with prime real estate and laid-back vibes just south of downtown.

Founded in the 1920s, Rio Vista is bordered on two sides by water: The Intracoastal Waterway (to the east) and New River (to the north). Within Rio Vista, the Tarpon River runs along the south side. It stands to reason the neighborhood's Spanish name translates to "River View." Rio Vista is known for its scenic waterways, and many of its historic houses, a mix of Mediterranean Revival, Spanish Colonial, and Art Deco architectural styles, have private docks right on the water.

Adding to the residential neighborhood's appeal is quiet tree-lined streets, a community center, palm tree-dotted park with a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. No wonder it's so pricey to live in the area: According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Rio Vista is nearly $2 million.