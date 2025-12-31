5 Things To Do In Milwaukee For A Family-Friendly Winter Adventure

There are few better ways to get into the winter spirit than open-air ice skating. The Slice of Ice rink opens in Red Arrow Park every year between December and February, attracting locals and visitors alike. This downtown park has a 4.5-star rating on Google, with many of its five-star reviews mentioning ice skating, including how accessible it is for children. "We took our daughter here for a modified ice skating event. Lovely facility and the people were very nice and helpful. The smile on her face the entire time is priceless," one visitor wrote on Google.

It's free to ice skate here if you have your own skates, which many parents appreciate. You can also rent gear, including skating aides and sleds, from the on-site concessionaire. Once you've skated to your heart's content, treat the family to some hot cocoa by the fireplace at the rink's adjacent coffee shop.

The Slice of Ice rink is particularly beautiful at night, when you can admire the city lights while cruising around on your skates. If you or your child has a disability, you can also get out onto the ice using one of the free ice sleds. The downtown location makes it ideal for combining with a show at the neighboring Marcus Performing Arts Center or dinner at restaurants along Water Street.