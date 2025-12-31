Myrtle Beach's Entertainment Hub Is A Lake Lined With Vibrant, Connected Villages And Coney Island Vibes
You've heard of Broadway, and maybe even heard of Oregon's "Broadway of the West Coast," but have you heard of Broadway at the Beach? Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, may be known for being the "golf capital of the world," but it's so much more than that. In fact, the city's lively and dynamic 350-acre entertainment complex of Broadway at the Beach draws over 14 million visitors each year.
This popularity is for good reason; the sprawling hub offers a wealth of activities, no matter your interest, all structured in the form of villages surrounding a 23-acre lake. From a carousel and a variety of thrilling rides, to a wax museum, an aquarium, a go-kart course, shopping, a comedy club, and numerous restaurants, there's something to occupy all ages and hobbies at this Coney Island of the South. Best of all, it's easy to get to this invigorating corner of Myrtle Beach: It's about a two-hour drive from Charleston and an hour and a half from Wilmington, North Carolina, making it an accessible getaway. If you're flying, book a flight into Myrtle Beach International Airport, which is serviced by several major airlines.
Embrace the Coney Island Vibes of Broadway at the Beach
Much like New York City's iconic Coney Island, at Broadway at the Beach you'll find both charming beaches and a seaside amusement park. The on-site Pavilion Park contains two amusement parks: a thrilling Action Park and a family-friendly Fun Park that's suited to all ages. At the Action Park, you can partake in a hair-raising pendulum ride, a dry slide, and other exhilarating amusement rides that will get your adrenaline up and your heart racing in the best way.
Looking for a more relaxing experience or something more kid-friendly? The Fun Park has you covered. Take a scenic ride on the Ferris wheel, which offers 360-degree views, or enjoy the mini tea cups, merry-go-round, or old-school train ride, among other activities. Participants have to be 36 inches or taller to partake in many of these attractions, so check ahead to avoid disappointment for little ones. And know before you go: Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult to visit Pavilion Park.
Explore the interconnected villages and lake
Beyond the amusement park, there's much to explore at this expansive holiday hotspot. The lake at the center of Broadway at the Beach is not just there for decoration — it's also the site of multiple invigorating activities you can partake in during your vacation. Thrill-seekers can enjoy a zip-line ride over the lake or a jet boat ride across it, or even take to the skies for an aerial view of the lake (and larger beach surrounds) on a helicopter ride.
If you're more of a landlubber, the myriad connected villages offer plenty of interest, and each makes for a unique experience. From the New England Fishing Village to Mediterranean Village to Key West Village, there's a place for everyone, no matter your aesthetic or needs. And if you want to extend the vacation longer with some peace and quiet after immersing yourself in the vibrant energy of Broadway at the Beach, you can always escape the crowds for the nearby scenic "family beach" of Surfside.