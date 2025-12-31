Myrtle Beach's Entertainment Hub Is A Lake Lined With Vibrant, Connected Villages And Coney Island Vibes

You've heard of Broadway, and maybe even heard of Oregon's "Broadway of the West Coast," but have you heard of Broadway at the Beach? Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, may be known for being the "golf capital of the world," but it's so much more than that. In fact, the city's lively and dynamic 350-acre entertainment complex of Broadway at the Beach draws over 14 million visitors each year.

This popularity is for good reason; the sprawling hub offers a wealth of activities, no matter your interest, all structured in the form of villages surrounding a 23-acre lake. From a carousel and a variety of thrilling rides, to a wax museum, an aquarium, a go-kart course, shopping, a comedy club, and numerous restaurants, there's something to occupy all ages and hobbies at this Coney Island of the South. Best of all, it's easy to get to this invigorating corner of Myrtle Beach: It's about a two-hour drive from Charleston and an hour and a half from Wilmington, North Carolina, making it an accessible getaway. If you're flying, book a flight into Myrtle Beach International Airport, which is serviced by several major airlines.