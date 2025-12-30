Nestled On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is A Charming City With Small-Town Vibes And Outdoor Adventures
While Mississippi hasn't often been considered a top destination in the United States, this is beginning to change. In fact, in 2023, it made Forbes' list of the 20 Best Places to Travel Within the U.S., and for good reason. This Southern state has plenty of alluring attractions — such as Tishomingo, a secluded town next to towering rock formations — and also just may be one of the best and most affordable states for a road trip. However, Mississippi's Gulf Coast is the true star of the show. At just 62 miles long, it likely won't win any awards for length, but this stretch of shoreline is dotted with arresting natural scenery and charming towns, including Moss Point.
Situated between Biloxi, often called the "Playground of the South," and Mobile, Alabama, this settlement of nearly 12,000 people sits at the confluence of the Escatawpa and Pascagoula rivers. This privileged location is precisely what makes it a haven for kayakers, hikers, and birders hoping to explore the region's diverse ecosystems. In addition to its natural appeal, the town boasts historic homes, mouthwatering barbecue and soul food, and a laid-back ambiance that combines natural scenery with old-school Southern charm.
Dive into the downhome charms of Moss Point
Named for the moss-covered oaks found in the area, Moss Point was founded as a lumber town. With nine sawmills operating during its peak in the early 1900s, it was the largest exporter of pine in the world at the time. However, the last lumber mill closed its doors in 2001, and the town was subsequently heavily impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when it experienced major flooding and many of its buildings were destroyed. Moss Point has since largely recovered from these setbacks and is now transitioning into a tourism destination.
Start your visit with a stroll through Moss Point's Historic District, which is listed on the National Registry for Historic Places. Here, you can take in old buildings, some dating back to 1875. Highlights include the Griffin House — a 19th-century Greek revival residence that sits on 50 acres overlooking the two rivers — as well as St. Mary's by the River. Built in 1929, this Tudor and Mediterranean Revival structure is a reminder of Moss Point's booming days as a timber hub. Once you've worked up an appetite, grab a homestyle meal at Major Flavor, or scratch your itch for authentic barbecue at Buddies House of Food, which whips up ribs, turkey legs, chicken, and ribeye all slathered in tangy homemade sauce.
They take their barbecue seriously in Moss Point, as highlighted by Smokin' the River City. This annual event draws thousands of people, along with barbecue teams from Mississippi and neighboring states, who smoke and grill a variety of meats in the hope of winning the Grand Champion title. Other events include the Roar on the River drag boat races and Cruising the River City, a celebration of vintage cars held in early October each year.
Soak up Moss Point's natural splendor
Moss Point's gorgeous natural surroundings are a major draw for visitors. The area is a birder's paradise, which means a visit to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center is a must. Sitting on 35,000 acres of protected bayou land, this complex is an educational center with hands-on opportunities to spot over 300 species of birds — including pelicans, bald eagles, and herons. The reserve also features a wooden bird-watching pier along with elevated nature trails, offering sweeping views of the wetlands. There are even kayaks available for rent for visitors who want to take their adventure onto the water.
While you're in town, make sure to also check out the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch. As the name suggests, this 160-acre marshland property is packed with American alligators you can observe from the covered walkway — and guests can even take part in feeding. The Gator Ranch also offers swamp boat tours where visitors can glide across the wetlands in airboats and spot alligators, along with a whole array of birds, turtles, and other swamp species. Keep in mind that children must be at least four years old to ride, and, for safety reasons, pregnant visitors aren't allowed on board.
Moss Point is located just under two hours by car from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. A trip to this town makes for a perfect detour during a visit to the Crescent City, where you can also check out Algiers Point, a best-kept secret full of Creole charm and riverside views.