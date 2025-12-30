Nestled On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is A Charming City With Small-Town Vibes And Outdoor Adventures

Named for the moss-covered oaks found in the area, Moss Point was founded as a lumber town. With nine sawmills operating during its peak in the early 1900s, it was the largest exporter of pine in the world at the time. However, the last lumber mill closed its doors in 2001, and the town was subsequently heavily impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when it experienced major flooding and many of its buildings were destroyed. Moss Point has since largely recovered from these setbacks and is now transitioning into a tourism destination.

Start your visit with a stroll through Moss Point's Historic District, which is listed on the National Registry for Historic Places. Here, you can take in old buildings, some dating back to 1875. Highlights include the Griffin House — a 19th-century Greek revival residence that sits on 50 acres overlooking the two rivers — as well as St. Mary's by the River. Built in 1929, this Tudor and Mediterranean Revival structure is a reminder of Moss Point's booming days as a timber hub. Once you've worked up an appetite, grab a homestyle meal at Major Flavor, or scratch your itch for authentic barbecue at Buddies House of Food, which whips up ribs, turkey legs, chicken, and ribeye all slathered in tangy homemade sauce.

They take their barbecue seriously in Moss Point, as highlighted by Smokin' the River City. This annual event draws thousands of people, along with barbecue teams from Mississippi and neighboring states, who smoke and grill a variety of meats in the hope of winning the Grand Champion title. Other events include the Roar on the River drag boat races and Cruising the River City, a celebration of vintage cars held in early October each year.