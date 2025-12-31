This One-Of-A-Kind National Park Hidden In Cambodia Offers Ancient Temples And A Famous Movie Waterfall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sandwiched between Thailand and Vietnam, fellow Southeast Asia nation Cambodia might seem petite. The compact country is home to just under 18 million people, but the phenomenal density of ancient temples across this country beggars belief. There are over 4,000 known temples and possibly thousands more yet to be uncovered, but just one corner of Cambodia gets all the lime light: the northwestern city of Siem Reap, home to the temples of Angkor. Packed full of tourists (particularly from December through March when the season is cooler and dryer), Angkor Wat should be considered one of the wonders of the world.

Yet, just 30 miles from Angkor and Siem Reap, another magnificent site — Phnom Kulen National Park — is full of hidden ancient temples and stunning waterfalls. Many sites here remain unexcavated, hidden under moss, shrubs, and trees beneath a mountain plateau that's virtually unscalable without a local guide. That said, Phnom Kulen is truly a one-of-a-kind national park. It's particularly revered by Cambodians since it's said that King Jayavarman II announced he was devaraja (god-king), the human embodiment of Shiva, one of the trinity of great Hindu deities, here on the mountain peak. King Jayavarman II also founded the Khmer empire on this very spot in A.D. 802. Today, pilgrims come to the sacred sites within the park from all over Cambodia to express their religious devotion.

Siem Reap is the closest international airport to Phnom Kulen at just over an hour's drive away. It has regular air links to larger intercontinental hub airports, including Bangkok in Thailand (a one hour flight); Ho Chin Minh City in Vietnam (a 50-minute flight away); Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (a transfer flight of about two and a half hours); and Singapore's fantastic Changi Airport (two or so hours away).