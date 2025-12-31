How Common Is Phone Theft At TSA Screening Checkpoints? The Data Is Upsetting
Traveling is exciting and fun, but there are also some downsides that people need to be aware of. One of the most potentially stressful situations is having to deal with lost or stolen items abroad. And while you might want to research tips that will help you protect yourself from pickpockets abroad, many don't realize that the risk starts well before you take off at the airport. According to the TSA, roughly 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at security checkpoints each month.
That statistic raises another concern: how many of these items weren't forgotten, but taken? As it turns out, cell phones are among the most frequently stolen items at airports. According to a viral travel creator, @readyjetroam, as many as four out of 10 phones reported as "lost" in large airports are believed to have actually been stolen.
While it might be tempting to zip through TSA security lines to get to your gate, it's important to take a second to think about what you're doing before simply throwing your items in the X-Ray bins. Of course, TSA can sometimes be intimidating — especially as you frantically unpack your liquids and pull out your laptop while trying to be efficient and stay in a single-file line. But it's precisely during those distracted moments, when you're not watching your bin, that things can go awry. And that's precisely what airport security warns travelers about. In fact, according to TikToker @travel.by.the.books, a TSA agent explicitly told her never to put a phone in the bin by itself, as that's the easiest way for it to get stolen. As such, a little extra awareness at security can make the difference between boarding your flight stress-free or starting your trip with your heart in your stomach.
How to prevent your items from getting stolen at the airport
If you're ever in the unfortunate situation where your phone is lost or stolen at the airport, you can call TSA's lost and found department and file a claim. Every item left at a checkpoint is typically logged and stored for at least 30 days before it's either donated, sold, or destroyed. According to LAX, around 65% of the lost items are typically recovered within 24 hours. However, there are also plenty of steps you can take to prevent your phone from getting stolen in the first place.
For starters, keep your electronics in your bag unless you are specifically instructed to remove them. If that's the case, make sure your belongings are covered by placing items — like a jacket or scarf — on top of them. That way, they aren't easily visible or easy to swipe. Additionally, you should also avoid placing your phone directly into an empty bin by itself. This is especially important at the beginning or end of the conveyor belt, where distractions are highest and there is a lot of shuffling around. Just think about how many times the line switches based on random search checks versus the order of the bins.
If you can't stand close to your bin to keep a close watch on what's happening, it's a good idea to connect your phone to a tracking application. That way, you can locate it in case it goes missing. Although it might seem like a lot, keeping these precautions in mind gives you a much better chance at beating the odds and holding onto your phone.