How Common Is Phone Theft At TSA Screening Checkpoints? The Data Is Upsetting

Traveling is exciting and fun, but there are also some downsides that people need to be aware of. One of the most potentially stressful situations is having to deal with lost or stolen items abroad. And while you might want to research tips that will help you protect yourself from pickpockets abroad, many don't realize that the risk starts well before you take off at the airport. According to the TSA, roughly 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at security checkpoints each month.

That statistic raises another concern: how many of these items weren't forgotten, but taken? As it turns out, cell phones are among the most frequently stolen items at airports. According to a viral travel creator, @readyjetroam, as many as four out of 10 phones reported as "lost" in large airports are believed to have actually been stolen.

While it might be tempting to zip through TSA security lines to get to your gate, it's important to take a second to think about what you're doing before simply throwing your items in the X-Ray bins. Of course, TSA can sometimes be intimidating — especially as you frantically unpack your liquids and pull out your laptop while trying to be efficient and stay in a single-file line. But it's precisely during those distracted moments, when you're not watching your bin, that things can go awry. And that's precisely what airport security warns travelers about. In fact, according to TikToker @travel.by.the.books, a TSA agent explicitly told her never to put a phone in the bin by itself, as that's the easiest way for it to get stolen. As such, a little extra awareness at security can make the difference between boarding your flight stress-free or starting your trip with your heart in your stomach.