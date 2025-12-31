Seniors Can Grab This Wildly Affordable National Park Pass Years Before Full Retirement Age
If you're a permanent resident or U.S. citizen over 62, the Lifetime Senior Pass is a deal you won't want to pass up. It allows you to visit places of immense natural beauty and cultural value on par with the best museums in the country for the one-time payment of $80 (plus $12.50 in fees). And, it's valid for the rest of your life.
For parks with a $35 entrance fee, like Yosemite National Park, you'll earn back the Lifetime Pass fee in three visits. Passholders gain access to all 433 national parks, including America's postcard-perfect Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the best national parks on islands and beaches. In addition, you can visit around 2,000 sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The pass admits the holder plus three other people in the vehicle. This means if you're traveling with your spouse, you only need one pass to enjoy day-use access. Other benefits include discounts on campsites, select guided tours (such as the Historic Tour at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky), and other park activities. The Senior Lifetime Pass is part of the America the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series, which is sometimes referred to as the Interagency Pass Program. While the terminology may differ, the benefits are the same.
How can you get the Senior Lifetime Pass?
You can apply for the pass in person at one of the listed federal recreation sites, online at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Store, or with a mail-in handwritten application. Those who apply online need to pay a $7.50 handling fee and a $5 processing fee via credit or debit. Similarly, mail-in applicants are required to pay an additional $7.50 handling fee.
While you must be 65 to qualify for Medicare, and between 62 and 70 to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, 62 is the entry point for the Lifetime Senior Pass. You'll need to confirm your age and permanent resident or citizenship status with a valid government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport. If applying by mail, a photocopy of the original document is sufficient.
Once you've applied, your Lifetime Senior Pass card will be shipped to you. Expect a wait time between one and 10 days, depending on the shipping method. Make sure you keep your card in a safe, accessible place — if you lose it, you'll have to apply and pay for a replacement. Not quite 62? Check out other passes available through the USGS Store. For example, anyone can apply for the Annual Pass, which costs $80 for a one-year pass. Additionally, seniors not ready to commit to a lifetime of park adventures can opt for the Senior Annual Pass, a bargain at $20 per year.