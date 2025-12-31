Seniors Can Grab This Wildly Affordable National Park Pass Years Before Full Retirement Age

If you're a permanent resident or U.S. citizen over 62, the Lifetime Senior Pass is a deal you won't want to pass up. It allows you to visit places of immense natural beauty and cultural value on par with the best museums in the country for the one-time payment of $80 (plus $12.50 in fees). And, it's valid for the rest of your life.

For parks with a $35 entrance fee, like Yosemite National Park, you'll earn back the Lifetime Pass fee in three visits. Passholders gain access to all 433 national parks, including America's postcard-perfect Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the best national parks on islands and beaches. In addition, you can visit around 2,000 sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The pass admits the holder plus three other people in the vehicle. This means if you're traveling with your spouse, you only need one pass to enjoy day-use access. Other benefits include discounts on campsites, select guided tours (such as the Historic Tour at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky), and other park activities. The Senior Lifetime Pass is part of the America the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series, which is sometimes referred to as the Interagency Pass Program. While the terminology may differ, the benefits are the same.