New York's Walkable, Artsy Neighborhood Near Downtown Buffalo Is A Charming Locale With Shops
In Western New York near Niagara Falls, you'll find Buffalo, an underrated city with a gorgeous waterfront. In the 1800s, Buffalo was a booming industrial hub, fueled by its lakefront location and the Erie Canal, upstate New York's 524-mile waterway that once was a vital transportation route. Following economic changes and challenges in the 1970s and 80s, Buffalo is now experiencing a renaissance, with many historic buildings being revitalized and some intriguing up-and-coming neighborhoods that each give the city a unique flavor. Perhaps one of the trendiest and most notable neighborhoods is Elmwood Village, which has consistently been recognized as an excellent community and a charming hub for artists.
Not only is Elmwood loaded with street art and murals, but it's also home to some incredible museums with world-renowned artists. Visitors can explore the Burchfield Penney Art Center, located within Buffalo State University, as well as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (Albright-Knox Art Gallery), an icon that was named on Time's World's Greatest list for 2024. Historically, Elmwood was home to an annual art festival, but in 2025 it was announced that the ArtFest would no longer be taking place; instead, the local artists will be supported in other ways.
Elmwood's creative side is evident in its many eclectic shops and boutiques that can easily be explored on foot. In fact, Step Out Buffalo, an online lifestyle magazine, voted it one of the "5 best walkable neighborhoods" for shopping in Western New York." It owes part of its allure to the Elmwood Village Association, which helps to maintain building standards to ensure that it is attractive for pedestrians. In addition to its artwork and shops, Elmwood Village has a vibrant music scene and some fabulous restaurants.
Things to do in Elmwood Village, Buffalo
Elmwood Village has public art located on nearly every block, so it's an excellent place to enjoy an outdoor stroll. Directly next to the neighborhood is the sprawling Delaware Park, a stunning, 350-acre green space designed by legendary landscape artist Frederick Law Olmsted and architect Calvert Vaux. The park is complete with a lake and a rose garden. While you could easily explore the neighborhood and not have to spend a penny, one of the main draws is the mix of locally-owned businesses for a joyful day of shopping for unusual gifts and collectibles.
Elmwood Avenue is the main hub for shopping; be sure to pop into ShopCraft, which offers a large assortment of items made in Western New York. The store features jewelry, personal care items, home goods, toys, and more. Additionally, behind the shop, you'll find an art gallery and artist studios to support local creatives. Also on Elmwood Avenue is Put a Plant On It, which offers unique plant gifts, interior plant designs, and moss installations, as well as gardening classes or combo classes for an artistic twist on potted plants.
Music lovers can head over to Revolver Records for a collection of new and used vinyl, while bibliophiles can check out Talking Leaves, an independent bookstore that opened its doors in 1971 and is a hub for writers, offering book launches and signings. Right next door is Caffe Aroma, because few things go better together than a cup of tea or coffee and a brand new book. When it's time for a bite to eat, there are several fabulous restaurants, including A Taste of Soul, which serves Southern classics and Jamaican specialties. Or, for elevated pub food, Jack Rabbit has everything from breakfast sandwiches to burgers, plus live music every night.
Planning a trip to Elmwood Village
If you're flying to Buffalo, getting to Elmwood Village is a breeze from the Buffalo Niagra International Airport, which has some of the highest customer satisfaction out of all the airports in America (there's even an iconic Anchor Bar inside for world-famous buffalo wings). The airport is about a 20-minute drive from Elmwood Village in a rental car, or you can hop in a rideshare. Alternatively, Niagara Falls International has a handful of budget airlines, and is 30 minutes away. The Amtrak train also stops in Buffalo.
If you'd like to stay right in Elmwood Village, the InnBuffalo off Elmwood is an experience in itself and is located in the heart of the neighborhood, two blocks from ShopCraft. Housed in a historic Victorian mansion that dates back to 1898, the inn boasts wood paneled walls and flooring and meticulously maintained period furniture. It also has 13 lavish rooms with unique decor (many are named after prominent historical figures). Another stunning option in Elmwood Village is The Edward Hotel, which blends vintage charm with modern elegance in each of its nine accommodations, and is just around the corner from the well-rated Juicy Burger Bar, about two blocks away from Delaware Park.
If you stay during the weekend, every Saturday morning, rain or shine, Elmwood Village hosts a farmers market which has been going strong for more than 20 years. If your travel dates are flexible, there are many seasonal events worth checking out in the neighborhood, such as Porchfest, a music festival where performances take place on porches throughout Elmwood Village. There's also the Bidwell Parkway Concert Series, which kicks off in the summer, and Shop Elmwood, a holiday event in conjunction with local vendors.