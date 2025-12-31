New York's Walkable, Artsy Neighborhood Near Downtown Buffalo Is A Charming Locale With Shops

Elmwood Village has public art located on nearly every block, so it's an excellent place to enjoy an outdoor stroll. Directly next to the neighborhood is the sprawling Delaware Park, a stunning, 350-acre green space designed by legendary landscape artist Frederick Law Olmsted and architect Calvert Vaux. The park is complete with a lake and a rose garden. While you could easily explore the neighborhood and not have to spend a penny, one of the main draws is the mix of locally-owned businesses for a joyful day of shopping for unusual gifts and collectibles.

Elmwood Avenue is the main hub for shopping; be sure to pop into ShopCraft, which offers a large assortment of items made in Western New York. The store features jewelry, personal care items, home goods, toys, and more. Additionally, behind the shop, you'll find an art gallery and artist studios to support local creatives. Also on Elmwood Avenue is Put a Plant On It, which offers unique plant gifts, interior plant designs, and moss installations, as well as gardening classes or combo classes for an artistic twist on potted plants.

Music lovers can head over to Revolver Records for a collection of new and used vinyl, while bibliophiles can check out ​​Talking Leaves, an independent bookstore that opened its doors in 1971 and is a hub for writers, offering book launches and signings. Right next door is Caffe Aroma, because few things go better together than a cup of tea or coffee and a brand new book. When it's time for a bite to eat, there are several fabulous restaurants, including A Taste of Soul, which serves Southern classics and Jamaican specialties. Or, for elevated pub food, Jack Rabbit has everything from breakfast sandwiches to burgers, plus live music every night.