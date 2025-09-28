This Underrated New York Airport Has Some Of The Best Customer Satisfaction In America

When flying out of New York State, you may have debated the merits of JFK versus LaGuardia — but if you're flying out of western New York, you can avoid the big city chaos and enjoy one of the best U.S. airports for customer satisfaction: Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF). According to J.D. Power, which specializes in consumer insights and data analytics, in their North America Airport Satisfaction Study, Buffalo Niagara International Airport was ranked as one of the top airports in North America. While it won't get you to Broadway, when flying into BUF, you can visit Buffalo's industrial neighborhood of Silo City or explore the area's gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens. Maybe best of all, Buffalo Niagara International Airport can be the gateway to your romantic trip to Niagara Falls.

But, how did BUF receive such a high ranking compared to other, more highly trafficked airports? The North America Airport Satisfaction Study sorted airports into categories based on how many passengers fly in and out of them every year. J.D. Power doesn't rank small airports in this study, but Buffalo Niagara is in the smallest category they do consider: medium. That means that Buffalo Niagara was only ranked against other airports with between 4.5 and 9.9 million annual flyers. Buffalo Niagara International Airport came in third in this category, beaten only by Ontario International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport, which took the crown for the best customer service yet again.