5 Must-Visit Bars And Clubs To Experience Downtown Orlando's Nightlife
The city of Orlando is without doubt America's theme park capital, and is one reason more than 143 million visitors flock to the Sunshine State each year. While many come to relish the thrills at Disney World, there are plenty of other incredible things to do in and around Orlando besides visiting the Magic Kingdom. "America's Happiest Holiday Destination" also offers plenty of green spaces, sun, and walkability, along with Michelin-recognized eateries and a thumping nightlife.
That's right, downtown Orlando is home to a host of bars and clubs that cater to most everyone's nightlife tastes. From swanky cocktail joints to tiki dive bars and dance clubs featuring VIP tables and hot DJs, Orlando is a terrific place to knock back a few and let loose once the sun goes down. While the choice of where to go can be dizzying, here are five options that represent the very best of what Orlando has to offer when it comes to nightlife.
Mathers Social Gathering
Situated in a historic 130-year-old building that was once home to Orlando's first local post office, Mathers Social Gathering oozes old-school speakeasy vibes. You enter the establishment by taking the stairs up to the second floor to a library room and accessing a hidden door behind one of the bookcases. You can sit at the bar or on soft lounge chairs (there are also sofas), and the room's exposed wood-truss ceiling lends the whole place an ambiance that may have you feeling as if you've stepped back in time.
Mathers Social Gathering serves a range of cocktails using mainly top-shelf liquors, so expect to pay for each sip, but you get more than just a drink. According to writer Cheryl Rodewig in The Infatuation, "If your wealthy but eccentric uncle had an antique store and a speakeasy in his 100-year-old mansion, it might look a bit like Mathers Social Gathering." This reviewer on Tripadvisor also raved about the ambiance: "Have been wanting to go forever and was absolutely worth the hype we put into it ... Lighting is muted and candle wax drips wherever. Feels surreal and sexy to be there."
You can save a bit of cash by visiting Mathers Social Gathering during their "social hour" (Tuesday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), where they offer half-priced hand-crafted cocktails. Just make sure to throw on your best duds, as there is a strictly enforced dress code. Graphic tees, scrubs, tanks, and brightly-colored sportswear are a no-go, along with shorts (unless accompanied by a collared shirt and loafers), ripped jeans, cargo pants, and swimwear. Hats must be checked when you enter, though vintage headgear — including fedoras, newsboys, and top hats — will get you in with perhaps a quiet nod from security.
Aku Aku Tiki Bar
Given Orlando's sultry, tropical vibes, it makes sense that the city is also home to a terrific tiki bar. While some head for the fancy pours at Trader Sam's at Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort, nestled on the south shore of Lake Eola, is Aku Aku, which recalls the more divey tikis found in vintage Vegas than anything upscale. This is exactly what makes it so good. "Aku Aku intentionally feels like a bar that has aged out of its glory days, and become something more charming and lived-in along the way," wrote Garret Martin in Paste. "With a long list of both classic and original tiki cocktails, Aku Aku is a place I could very easily lose track of time in."
The lighting at Aku Aku is dark and moody, while the decor "transports you straight to French Polynesia," according to Laura Ratliff in Condé Nast Traveler. "Faux thatched roofs, lamps with hula dancing ladies, and black-and-white shots of '50s babes on beaches set the scene."
The drinks, however, are the star of the show at Aku Aku. The bar stocks more than 70 bottles of quality rum, and the drinks come in mugs decorated with tropical birds and hula dancers. The drinks menu features custom cocktails alongside tiki standards such as Zombies, Mai Tais, and Painkillers, though be sure to take it slowly, as the bartenders don't skimp on the booze. "Also fair warning they don't mess around with the alcohol content," commented this user on Reddit. "Last time I had 3 drinks, 1 of which was labeled strong, and I barely remember the later part of the night."
The Robinson Cocktail Room
Part cool urban watering hole and part club, the Robinson Cocktail Room is Orlando in its liveliest form. This fun and funky establishment features disco balls, DJs, and an excellent custom cocktail menu. Signature drinks include the Dancing Queen (vodka, falernum, blackberry, lime, and orange bitters), Studio 54 (gin, limoncello, aloe, strawberry, and lime), and Cucumber Groove (tequila, cucumber blend, lime, and soda). There is also a small wine list, as well as beer and shots such as the Johnny Tea (vodka or Irish whiskey, peach, lemon) or the Disco Drop (vodka and lemon). The Robinson keeps things affordable with two happy hours, where cocktails are half price (Wednesdays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.). On Thursdays, all menu cocktails are just $10.
In addition to mixing great drinks, the Robinson is a hotspot for dancing. Tuesday is salsa night — with a complementary 45-minute lesson starting at 10 — and DJs do their thing on the weekend, culminating in "Disco Night" on Saturday. "By 11 p.m., the place was filled with people all around the bar, and the merengue dance music was pumping," wrote Greg L. on Yelp."The beat got us into the mood (the cocktails helped) and we tried the dance floor ourselves. It was a blast!"
Cocktails & Screams
With the slogan "We're all about the boos," the one-of-a-kind Cocktail & Screams bar embraces all things Halloween. The establishment is firmly rooted in Orlando's theme-park mentality, selling the theme with details like black lights, an Elvira mural, movie memorabilia, a collection of monster masks, and oversized purple chairs and couches that make you feel like you're sitting in the Addams Family house. "Could go on for hours, best production theme bar I've ever been to," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Everything was immaculate, top notch phenomenal."
As for the actual drinks, they tend to be both spooky and sweet, "ranging from modestly candied to tongue-meltingly sugary," according to Trevor Fraiser in the Orlando Sentinel. "It's a flavor that goes well with the decor and the theatrics of how the beverages are served. The Uncle Fester, for example, comes in a giant lightbulb. The Black Widow has a spider drawn on the frothy egg-white head. And virtually everything has dry ice bubbling away in it." Other signature cocktails include Frank's Stein (prairie apple, pear, and ginger vodka with fresh lime juice and pineapple agave), Frog's Breath (peach cognac, matcha, and sour mix), Witches Brew (sour apple mooshine, flambeed cinnamon apples, honey vanilla syrup, and fresh apple cider), and Supernatural (gin, creme de violette, orange liquor and cream topped with a flaming marshmallow).
In keeping with its mysterious vibes, Cocktails & Screams also has a small witch-themed speakeasy in the back called "The Craft." This cool private room has its own resident Tarot reader and offers a quieter, more personal experience, but seating is limited, so it's best to reserve ahead of time. In addition, the bar also features live music, DJs, and other performers, including a mentalist.
Euphoria Downtown
This upscale nightclub emphasizes opulence, with a gorgeously designed interior that is both elegant and celebratory, reminding guests that they have come there for a good time. Euphoria books DJs from Florida and all over the country who primarily spin highly danceable Latin music. The club plays up its status as an elite nightlife destination, with a red-carpet entrance, bottle service, and VIP tables. While there is no strict dress code (jeans are permitted), Euphoria encourages guests to wear clothes that come in on "the formal side of casual."
One thing that sets Euphoria Downtown apart from other nightclubs is its quality cocktail menu, which draws on flavors and spirits from throughout Latin America. The Buddha features white tequila, St. Germain, kiwi cordial, lime, and champagne; El Guardian contains white and dark rum, absinthe, lime, pineapple, and simple syrups, while Welcome to Paradise is a concoction of rum blends combined with passion fruit, pineapple, coconut, mint, and cinnamon. Food is also available, with a long list of sushi rolls on the menu, as well as tapas such as pork belly bao buns, Asian shrimp taquitos, calamari, grilled octopus, and salmon crab croquettes. For more good things to do in Orlando, check out some of the finer, less-crowded restaurants at Walt Disney World.
Methodology
To land on our picks for the 5 must-visit bars and clubs to experience downtown Orlando's nightlife, we started with Tripadvisor, where establishments needed at least a 4.5-star rating to make the list. We also examined other rating sites, including Yelp and Google, to help us confirm the quality of the business. Reddit was key as well, since every bar listed here is at least mentioned by actual customers on that site, who offer honest perspectives on their experiences. Finally, we looked over articles by journalists and bloggers who cover nightlife in Orlando. All of these elements paint what we hope is an accurate and honest picture of each establishment included on this list.