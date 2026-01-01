5 Must-Visit Bars And Clubs To Experience Downtown Orlando's Nightlife

Situated in a historic 130-year-old building that was once home to Orlando's first local post office, Mathers Social Gathering oozes old-school speakeasy vibes. You enter the establishment by taking the stairs up to the second floor to a library room and accessing a hidden door behind one of the bookcases. You can sit at the bar or on soft lounge chairs (there are also sofas), and the room's exposed wood-truss ceiling lends the whole place an ambiance that may have you feeling as if you've stepped back in time.

Mathers Social Gathering serves a range of cocktails using mainly top-shelf liquors, so expect to pay for each sip, but you get more than just a drink. According to writer Cheryl Rodewig in The Infatuation, "If your wealthy but eccentric uncle had an antique store and a speakeasy in his 100-year-old mansion, it might look a bit like Mathers Social Gathering." This reviewer on Tripadvisor also raved about the ambiance: "Have been wanting to go forever and was absolutely worth the hype we put into it ... Lighting is muted and candle wax drips wherever. Feels surreal and sexy to be there."

You can save a bit of cash by visiting Mathers Social Gathering during their "social hour" (Tuesday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), where they offer half-priced hand-crafted cocktails. Just make sure to throw on your best duds, as there is a strictly enforced dress code. Graphic tees, scrubs, tanks, and brightly-colored sportswear are a no-go, along with shorts (unless accompanied by a collared shirt and loafers), ripped jeans, cargo pants, and swimwear. Hats must be checked when you enter, though vintage headgear — including fedoras, newsboys, and top hats — will get you in with perhaps a quiet nod from security.