This Design-Forward Resort On Spain's Costa Del Sol Offers Both Adults-Only Luxury And Family-Friendly Charm

There's no shortage of beaches in Spain, with the country boasting the largest number of sparkling-clean Blue Flag beaches in the world. If that sounds appealing, it shouldn't be hard for you to find pure bliss on Spain's Mediterranean coastline at Costa del Sol, as long as you choose the right base of operations. At OKU Andalusia, whether you're with the whole family or doing a couples getaway, you'll find a ton of things to do. The luxury hotel sits on the coast of Alcaidesa, a village around 40 minutes from Gibraltar and about an hour from Marbella. This spot on the Costa del Sol is quieter, but serves as an excellent base for exploring southern Andalusia.

OKU hotels are rooted in the Japanese idea of "inner space," and barefoot luxury and slow travel are at the core of their designs. At OKU Andalusia, you'll see subtle designs done with earth tones and tropical Mediterranean interiors. Primarily, the Andalusia location was designed with an emphasis on being a family-friendly space. Here, you'll find OKU's first family program, with dedicated kids' activities and a babysitting service for children under 2. At the same time, there are still adult-only activities and spaces. One of which is their soon-to-open adults' beach club, which will feature cabanas, lounges, and access to the beach. Most reviews of the hotel are positive, with a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor out of 27 reviews at the time of writing. However, it seems there is still room for improvement; a previous visitor also mentioned that they encountered a couple of room issues, attributing them to the fact that OKU is "a relatively new resort."