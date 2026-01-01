This Design-Forward Resort On Spain's Costa Del Sol Offers Both Adults-Only Luxury And Family-Friendly Charm
There's no shortage of beaches in Spain, with the country boasting the largest number of sparkling-clean Blue Flag beaches in the world. If that sounds appealing, it shouldn't be hard for you to find pure bliss on Spain's Mediterranean coastline at Costa del Sol, as long as you choose the right base of operations. At OKU Andalusia, whether you're with the whole family or doing a couples getaway, you'll find a ton of things to do. The luxury hotel sits on the coast of Alcaidesa, a village around 40 minutes from Gibraltar and about an hour from Marbella. This spot on the Costa del Sol is quieter, but serves as an excellent base for exploring southern Andalusia.
OKU hotels are rooted in the Japanese idea of "inner space," and barefoot luxury and slow travel are at the core of their designs. At OKU Andalusia, you'll see subtle designs done with earth tones and tropical Mediterranean interiors. Primarily, the Andalusia location was designed with an emphasis on being a family-friendly space. Here, you'll find OKU's first family program, with dedicated kids' activities and a babysitting service for children under 2. At the same time, there are still adult-only activities and spaces. One of which is their soon-to-open adults' beach club, which will feature cabanas, lounges, and access to the beach. Most reviews of the hotel are positive, with a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor out of 27 reviews at the time of writing. However, it seems there is still room for improvement; a previous visitor also mentioned that they encountered a couple of room issues, attributing them to the fact that OKU is "a relatively new resort."
What to expect during your stay in OKU Andalusia
For accommodations, there are a few options at OKU Andalusia, with 255 rooms in total. Standard rooms will either have a classic garden or sea view, or you can opt for a roof terrace room with an outdoor lounge. There are also one- and two-bedroom suites that can fit families and groups. Some suites offer a private pool or a shared one with the suite next door. The biggest room option is the private villa with four bedrooms (two of which are master en-suites), which also includes a private pool, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and a full bar.
When it comes to the food at OKU Andalusia, reviews commend the breakfast selection that is already included in the rates. Beyond that, you have four options for lunch and dinner. Casual options include The Terrace, a pool bar, and To Kima restaurant. To Kima sits on the poolside and offers a fusion of Asian, tropical, and Mediterranean fare. Its signature dining is the upscale Nikkei-inspired restaurant Teyo, open only for dinner. One Tripadvisor review says, "the Japanese tasting menu was some of the best food I've had anywhere." Though another visitor noted that prices for these restaurants can be high. You can opt for a half-board package that includes breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner at either The Terrace or To Kima. If you're staying with children under 12, they can eat for free when staying with paying adults on a half-board basis.
Things to do for both families and adults
OKU Andalusia's kids' program focuses on kids ages 2 to 12. If you're bringing little ones under 2, you can have some baby-free time by using the personalized one-on-one babysitting service. There's a soon-to-open kids' club to complement the adults-only beach club, complete with a splash zone and playground. Older kids can go kayaking or paddleboarding, or join a beach bonfire for teens. A visit to a goat farm and a cheese-making experience are also available for the whole family.
For adults, there's a plethora of experiences that will keep you busy while on vacation. In line with the hotel's vision of slow travel, you can pamper yourself at the spa and wellness center. You can choose from any of its treatments or visit the indoor pool, sauna, meditation courtyard, or relaxation areas. If you want to keep your body active while on vacation, head to their fitness studio and gym, or join the daily morning meditations.
Nearby, you'll find local villages or other beach towns like Estepona, a coastal escape full of charm and wide sandy shores. You can also book curated experiences by OKU, like a personalized boat trip to explore the Costa del Sol or a bespoke hiking adventure on the trails of Los Alcornocales Nature Reserve. There are also local experiences, like an Andalusian wine tasting or a horse-and-bull ranch experience.