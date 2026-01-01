How To Survive A 20+ Hour Flight, According To A Traveler Who's Done It

I've had the good fortune of living most of my adult life abroad, with stints in Shanghai, Melbourne, Sydney, and Tokyo. While I loved being in such dynamic cities, there were some drawbacks. Mainly, that I'm Northern Irish, meaning returning home from any of these places equated to thousands of miles across multiple flights, and sometimes 20-plus hours strapped into an airplane seat. Despite all the practice, I never looked forward to these marathon journeys. But I've learnt a few tricks for dealing with them.

When I first encountered long-haul flights, I'd have every technological device I could find fully charged and bursting at the seams with downloadable content. Between departure and destination, I'd plan to read 40 books on my Kindle, play all those neglected titles on my Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita, listen to three-hour podcasts, watch a couple documentaries on my iPad — and if I'd any time left, I'd spend it browsing the in-flight movie catalogue. But I soon realized sourcing and curating all this entertainment exceeded the time I spent actually consuming it.

There are several reasons for tiring of digital distractions: eye strain from prolonged, intensive screen time; the cognitive effects of spending many hours at high altitude; low humidity in the cabin causing dehydration and further cognitive impairment; and plain old jet-lag delirium. Occasional indulgences in the free booze offered by intercontinental air services probably didn't help. So over time I became more selective. I understood that when traveling for two or three dozen hours, usually on minimal sleep, the brain must be allowed to reset. Bludgeoning it into submission with sensory overload causes more problems than it solves, and this is the main thing to keep in mind as you embark upon any super long-haul journey.