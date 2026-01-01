4 Of The World's Best Wineries Come From This Country In Europe (And It's Not Italy Or Spain)

When we think of the world's great wine regions, it's often the sun-drenched hills of France's Loire Valley, the lavish sips and grand resorts of California's wine country, or Sicily's terraced, volcanic-soil vineyards that spring to mind. Few people would immediately picture the drizzly English countryside. But according to a recent analysis by Virgin Wines, later reported in Forbes, four of the world's best wineries are located in that unassuming corner of Western Europe.

Terroir — the fusion of soil, climate, and geography that influences a wine's flavor, texture, and drinkability — differs vastly from region to region. Grapes also thrive in the fertile, damp, and increasingly warm counties of England's south. Finally, the prevalence of chalk soils, similar to the geological profile of northern France, has played a role in the country's recent wine boom.

Virgin Wines' analysis included applications submitted by global wineries through relevant tourism boards. The company's experts then evaluated each winery based on its history, longevity, ability to foster future winemaking talent, innovation in viticulture (the cultivation of grapevines), and sustainability and ESG criteria. Wineries in Argentina, Australia, Chile, Portugal, and France all featured — but there were relatively few from traditional wine powerhouses, like Italy and Spain. The four English wineries in Virgin's top 50 include gold-standard sparkling wine producers, venerable vineyards with decades of experience, and wineries praised for the sustainable principles on which their production methods are built.