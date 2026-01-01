The 5 Most Ridiculous Fees To Turn Up On A Hotel Bill, According To Guests

Outside of a plane ticket, a hotel can be the most expensive part of your trip. That may be expected if you pick a luxury place to stay, but even if you search for and book an affordable hotel, you may be surprised when you check out and see your bill. There can sometimes be fees that you didn't expect. You may be charged a resort fee, for instance, or a fee for an extra person in your room. According to the FTC's Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, which was instituted in mid-May 2025, hotels now have to disclose any fees before you pay. However, there have been quite a few ridiculous fees that have ended up on people's bills anyway.

The new rule doesn't mean that all the fees are gone. It just means that you have to know about them beforehand. We checked out reports about some of the wilder ones from guests on Reddit, flying forums, and a few reports that were followed up on by websites to bring you some of the most ridiculous fees some hotel guests have been charged. Since these fees do have to be disclosed now, this is a good reminder to make sure you've read everything before you do things like order room service, ask for any room extras, or pay your hotel bill.