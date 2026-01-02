Pittsburgh's Vibrant Neighborhood Is Full Of Ethnic Eats, Converted Warehouses, And Unique Markets

The Strip District's location between the railroad and the river made it prime territory for industrial development in the early 19th century. According to Strip District Neighbors, by the mid 1800s, the blocks from 15th to 33rd Streets had sprouted mills, foundries, and factories, including the Union Mills where Andrew Carnegie got his start in the steel industry. Steel City History points out that the construction of the Pennsylvania Railroad Yard in the late 19th century cemented the Strip District as a key link in Pittsburgh's supply chain.

In 1906, the railroad tracks were removed from downtown, prompting the produce merchants along Liberty Avenue to shift into the warehouses on Smallman Street. By the early 1950s, the Strip District had 71 wholesale produce dealers, along with smaller shops and restaurants like Primanti Bros. that catered to the workers. Unfortunately, the collapse of the Pittsburgh steel industry in the 1970s hit the Strip District hard. By the late 1980s, many of the Strip's once-bustling warehouses and factories sat empty.

But they wouldn't stay that way for long. Starting in the 1990s, small business owners repurposed these abandoned buildings into everything from coffee roasters to nightclubs, restoring the neighborhood's reputation as a cultural destination in the process. Today, Pittsburghers still go to the Strip to buy groceries, though not from wholesalers — instead, they visit international food markets like S&D Polish Deli, Stamoolis Brothers for Greek and Italian foods, Reyna Foods for Latin flavors, or Sambok and Lotus Food for Asian ingredients. It's also a top spot for visitors to get Steelers gear and other souvenirs from shops like Yinzers in the Burgh, Art of Steel Ltd., and Love, Pittsburgh. On weekends and game days, these shops extend their businesses onto the sidewalks, giving the Strip a bustling, festival feel.