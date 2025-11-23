2025 Study Shows America's Best History Museum Is An Under-The-Radar Pennsylvania Gem
As one of the original 13 colonies, the home of the Continental Congress and Constitutional Convention, and the Keystone State that held the early U.S. together, Pennsylvania is unsurprisingly rich in amazing historic sites and museums. Philadelphia, with its main stage of American Independence, boasts many of the state's most prominent legacy sites, including America's "most historic square mile" at Philadelphia's Old City. However, across the state, another top Pennsylvania city has some impressive historical destinations of its own. Though not as large and prominent as Philadelphia, the Western Pennsylvania city of Pittsburgh has an enthralling historical legacy worth exploring. For history buffs, this engaging history is on display at one of America's top history museums, the exceptional Heinz History Center.
That superlative is not mere promotional hyperbole. A recent study by USA Today ranked Pittsburgh's Heinz History Center as the top history museum in the entire country. The museum's exalted status is not difficult to understand from even a cursory glance at its exterior. While the U.S. has plenty of excellent history museums and monuments, few greet visitors with a gigantic bottle of ketchup! This eye-catching artifact (previously displayed at the Pittsburgh Steelers' Acrisure Stadium, when it was called Heinz Field) denotes the museum's scrumptious heritage.
The center's official name is the Senator John Heinz History Center, after the late Senator John Heinz of the prominent Heinz family (of ketchup fame). And while ketchup seems like an odd choice for a history museum, in reality, the Heinz History Center provides a fun and comprehensive journey through the history and culture of the region. Visitors can expect exhibits delving into topics as diverse as military history, television, food, and even sports.
Explore Pittsburgh's rich history through the Heinz History Center
Despite being located in the same state as Philadelphia, Gettysburg, and numerous other historical sites, the Heinz History Center is the largest history museum in Pennsylvania. More impressively, the Heinz History Center is an affiliate of the prestigious Smithsonian Institute, and the only museum in Pennsylvania with actual Smithsonian artifacts. The museum actually traces its origins back to 1879, when prominent Pittsburgh residents established the Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania. Having a century and a half under its belt has allowed the museum to accumulate plenty of authentic historical artifacts, while also evolving with the times.
The museum's main building (itself a historic icehouse) occupies six floors and 275,000 square feet, with an array of exhibits on all kinds of topics. This includes the "Clash of Empires," an exhibit detailing the French and Indian War's effect on American history, "From Slavery to Freedom," which explores Pittsburgh's role in the Underground Railroad and the history of its African-American community, and "Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation," which dives into the city's many inventions, innovations, and scientific breakthroughs. There is, of course, an exhibit on the namesake Heinz company and its famous ketchup, and even one on Pittsburgh's beloved children's show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
Attached to the main building is the Heinz History Center's Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, which showcases Pittsburgh's rich sports legacy (including exhibits on the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins). The museum also administers the Fort Pitt Museum at Pittsburgh's Point State Park, where you can learn about the city's "founding" at the historic 18th-century Fort Pitt. Further away in the nearby Pennsylvania township of Avella is the history center's Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, which protects a major prehistoric archeological site dating back 19,000 years.
Discover Pittsburgh's vibrant arts and shopping district
Heinz History Center's main building is located at 1212 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District neighborhood. The Strip District is famous for its rich assortment of international grocery stores, fine dining, and boutique shops, all laid out in a long, walkable "strip" of urban streets. History Center visitors can spend a day learning about the region's fascinating history, and then walk over to a Strip District staple like the Wholey Fish Market (Pittsburgh's unexpected haven for fresh seafood) to pick up dinner. The Heinz History Center's Strip District campus is conveniently located just a few blocks from Downtown Pittsburgh, about half an hour's drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, and close to several top hotels.
The History Center and Sports Museum are open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving). At the time of this writing, admission to the main History Center and Sport Museum is $20 for adults (with discounts available for seniors, students, youths, and veterans). Admission to the Fort Pitt Museum is $10 for adults, while admission to the Meadowcroft Rockshelter is $15. The museum's main building also has excellent event spaces that can be reserved for weddings and other special occasions.
One final element that makes the Heinz History Center such an acclaimed museum site is its location within the heart of several broader historical routes. Most prominently, the center is part of the multi-state Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. In fact, the Heinz History Center is right across the street from the Lewis and Clark expedition's launching point. More locally, the Heinz History Center sits along Pittsburgh's serene Three Rivers Heritage Trail, itself a memorable walking route past the city's famous bridges, river banks, and urban centers.