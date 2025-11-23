2025 Study Shows America's Best History Museum Is An Under-The-Radar Pennsylvania Gem

As one of the original 13 colonies, the home of the Continental Congress and Constitutional Convention, and the Keystone State that held the early U.S. together, Pennsylvania is unsurprisingly rich in amazing historic sites and museums. Philadelphia, with its main stage of American Independence, boasts many of the state's most prominent legacy sites, including America's "most historic square mile" at Philadelphia's Old City. However, across the state, another top Pennsylvania city has some impressive historical destinations of its own. Though not as large and prominent as Philadelphia, the Western Pennsylvania city of Pittsburgh has an enthralling historical legacy worth exploring. For history buffs, this engaging history is on display at one of America's top history museums, the exceptional Heinz History Center.

That superlative is not mere promotional hyperbole. A recent study by USA Today ranked Pittsburgh's Heinz History Center as the top history museum in the entire country. The museum's exalted status is not difficult to understand from even a cursory glance at its exterior. While the U.S. has plenty of excellent history museums and monuments, few greet visitors with a gigantic bottle of ketchup! This eye-catching artifact (previously displayed at the Pittsburgh Steelers' Acrisure Stadium, when it was called Heinz Field) denotes the museum's scrumptious heritage.

The center's official name is the Senator John Heinz History Center, after the late Senator John Heinz of the prominent Heinz family (of ketchup fame). And while ketchup seems like an odd choice for a history museum, in reality, the Heinz History Center provides a fun and comprehensive journey through the history and culture of the region. Visitors can expect exhibits delving into topics as diverse as military history, television, food, and even sports.