Philadelphia's Family-Friendly Suburb Is Unique Gem Filled With Restaurants, Cafes, And Historic Charm
Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods — more than 150 of them, in fact, plus about 100 suburbs, each with its own identity, attractions, and pace. This makes Philly a city where just about every style of traveler can find somewhere that suits them, whether that's the street art and vibrant creative culture of Brewerytown, the city's coolest neighborhood, or the laid-back vibe and underrated museums of Fairmount. For those who want to enjoy Philadelphia's history and thriving food scene, West Passyunk is one lesser-known area that should be on your radar.
West Passyunk is about 3 miles south of Downtown Philadelphia and combines the vibrant energy of a big city with the community feel of a suburb. That atmosphere has made it popular with families — 24% of its households consist of families with children, according to the Adam J. Baldwin Team. There are lots of kid-centric attractions in the area, like the recently renovated 7.5-acre Smith Playground, a free park with sports fields, a splash pad, and a rec building with a media lab and a kitchenette for cooking classes. You don't have to have kids to enjoy West Passyunk, either. With its rich history and diverse restaurant scene, the neighborhood has plenty to offer visitors of all ages.
The history and culture of West Passyunk
Until European colonists arrived in the 17th century, West Passyunk was home to the Lenni Lenape tribe. According to East Passyunk Avenue BID, the word "Passyunk" comes from the Southern Unami Lenape dialect, translating to "in the valley," and the slanting Passyunk Avenue likely started as a Lenape trail. During the American Revolution, George Washington housed troops on what are now the 800 and 900 blocks of Federal Avenue in the Passyunk area (via Elfant Wissahickon Realtors). Lost in Philadelphia reports that the neighborhood was a hub for textile and shipbuilding industries during the Industrial Revolution, attracting immigrants from across Europe, Asia, and Africa that helped to instill the diverse melting-pot culture of the present day. It shifted into a residential neighborhood during the 20th century but retained the multi-cultural feel of its blue-collar past.
You can see traces of this history all around West Passyunk. Just south of Passyunk Avenue is Girard Estates, a planned development of row houses built from 1906 to 1916 on what was once the 500-acre farm of Stephen Girard (via Clio). According to Temple University Libraries, this French merchant and banker, who used his vast fortune to found institutions like the still-operational Girard College, was the richest man in America when he died in 1831. Girard is immortalized with a statue in Stephen Girard Park, a popular place for local families to take a stroll (via Philadelphia Family).
West Passyunk has been gaining a reputation as a creative hub. Check out the murals all along Passyunk Avenue during neighborhood events like the West Passyunk Art Stroll. Alternatively, visit the Newbold Music Festival at West Passyunk Avenue and S. 16th Street every June. It's a free open-air event with live music, food, and craft vendors (via Wooder Ice).
West Passyunk's unique food culture
Philadelphia is a great place for foodies. It's home to spots like 9th Street's Italian Market, one of the oldest open-air markets in America, which is located in Passyunk Square. West Passyunk, which sits just a few miles south, boasts its own impressive selection of restaurants and cafes.
Café y Chocolate is a local favorite for authentic Mexican fare like Oaxacan-style hot chocolate and southern Mexican specialties like tamales and mole. Head down the block and you can eat food from the other side of the world at Café Nhan, a hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese restaurant run by a mother and son team that serves familiar dishes like bahn mi, along with lesser-known specialities like bun bo hue, a spicy noodle soup (via Food & Wine). More Southeast Asian flavors are on offer at Seulanga, an authentic Indonesian restaurant where you can sample unique curries, savory soups, and grilled whole fish. If you're in a sandwich mood, you can get Italian grandmother-inspired fare at Nipotina, ranging from classic hot beef to vegan takes on the traditional cutlet. Considering how compact West Passyunk is, the variety of restaurants and flavors you'll find here just might be the neighborhood's most impressive feature.