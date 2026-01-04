Tampa's Lavish Neighborhood On The Coast Has Total Island Vibes, Europe Flair, And Tasty Eats

Tampa is one of the best places to live in the U.S., and one of its most upscale neighborhoods is Davis Islands at the mouth of the Hillsborough River. The neighborhood is known for its laid-back, luxe, island feel with views of the water, Mediterranean-style architecture, and multi-million dollar homes, along with some highly-rated restaurants. Davis Islands doesn't even have any traffic lights, and all the palm-tree-lined streets are curved, giving it a European village feel. So if you're looking for a beautiful break from the bustle of downtown Tampa, which is just north of this high-end enclave, make sure to visit Davis Islands.

Davis Islands even has its own small airport; the Peter O. Knight Airport was the first commercial airport in Tampa, but it's now mostly used for private aviation. Most travelers flying in are likely to use the Tampa International Airport, which is 20-25 minutes away.

Davis Islands has an interesting history. It was first developed in the 1920s, and gets its name from David Paul Davis, who came up with the idea to build a planned community here. He took what was originally two small islands and dredged the Hillsborough Bay to make them into three islands. When the airport was built, the canal was filled in, and it went back to two islands. Davis lived at 36 Aegean Avenue, and you can still see the house today; it's been restored to look the way it did when he lived there, and it's a great example of the European coastal architecture you can find here, per the Tampa Bay Times. Another impressive Mediterranean revival building worth checking out is the Palace of Florence, which was also built in the 1920s.