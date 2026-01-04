Tampa's Lavish Neighborhood On The Coast Has Total Island Vibes, Europe Flair, And Tasty Eats
Tampa is one of the best places to live in the U.S., and one of its most upscale neighborhoods is Davis Islands at the mouth of the Hillsborough River. The neighborhood is known for its laid-back, luxe, island feel with views of the water, Mediterranean-style architecture, and multi-million dollar homes, along with some highly-rated restaurants. Davis Islands doesn't even have any traffic lights, and all the palm-tree-lined streets are curved, giving it a European village feel. So if you're looking for a beautiful break from the bustle of downtown Tampa, which is just north of this high-end enclave, make sure to visit Davis Islands.
Davis Islands even has its own small airport; the Peter O. Knight Airport was the first commercial airport in Tampa, but it's now mostly used for private aviation. Most travelers flying in are likely to use the Tampa International Airport, which is 20-25 minutes away.
Davis Islands has an interesting history. It was first developed in the 1920s, and gets its name from David Paul Davis, who came up with the idea to build a planned community here. He took what was originally two small islands and dredged the Hillsborough Bay to make them into three islands. When the airport was built, the canal was filled in, and it went back to two islands. Davis lived at 36 Aegean Avenue, and you can still see the house today; it's been restored to look the way it did when he lived there, and it's a great example of the European coastal architecture you can find here, per the Tampa Bay Times. Another impressive Mediterranean revival building worth checking out is the Palace of Florence, which was also built in the 1920s.
What to do in Davis Islands
You can see views of downtown Tampa from the small, dog-friendly beach on Davis Islands, and it's also a great place to sunbathe or to watch the sunset. Another good place to relax and enjoy the views is Seaplane Basin Park on the waterfront. And the 1.3-mile Davis Islands Trail takes you along the yacht basin and the edge of the airport, so you can see planes taking off and boats out in the water. One person on Yelp said of the trail: "No lie, I'm jelly of the people who reside on this island and get to walk through trails like this ... It's a gorgeous view of the water/beach with the playgrounds and trees." And another reviewer noted, " If it's a REALLY good day, you may even get to see the dolphins playing out in the bay."
Looking out over the Hillsborough Bay, you're likely to feel inspired to get out on the water. Tampa Bay Fun Boat is based near the Convention Center, and while not technically on Davis Islands, it runs boat tours of Hillsborough Bay that take you by this upscale neighborhood. Then, for a unique aerial view of Davis Islands, take a flightseeing tour from FlyVENTURE. There are a number of different helicopter tours that they offer from Peter O. Knight airport, including a sunset tour and a romantic tour that comes with champagne and roses. One person on Tripadvisor said: "Incredible experience! The flight over Tampa was breathtaking."
And while Davis Islands is fun to visit year-round, at the end of January is Tampa's famous Gasparilla Pirate Fest, when a pirate ship "invades" the city. Davis Islands is a great place to watch the boats come in for the big event.
Where to eat, drink, and sleep in Davis Islands
Davis Islands Village along East Davis Boulevard is the district's commercial section, and it's where you can find the neighborhood's restaurants and cafes. Thai Island is a popular spot, with one person on Yelp saying, "I really enjoyed the off-the-beaten-path location–tranquil and perfect for a relaxed meal." And if you like Italian food, there are two well-rated options. Oggi Italian has good food and a delightful ambiance, according to fans on Yelp. And just next to the entrance to Oggi's is the Buchette Spritz Bar, which has an Italian-style wine window where you order your drinks. There's also Spartaco's Kitchen, which opened in 2024. It's a small, family-run restaurant featuring dishes from the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy.
You can get good drinks on Davis Islands, too. For a caffeine pick-me-up, DI Coffee Bar serves Panther Coffee, which is a small-batch roastery based in Miami. And for oenophiles, The Cork Room is a wine bar that also serves small plates. "The wine selection at this bar is absolutely fantastic, with a wide variety of options to suit any palate," noted one visitor on Yelp.
There aren't any hotels in Davis Islands; the closest is the Westin Tampa Waterside on Harbour Island. But if you want to really immerse yourself in the village lifestyle of Davis Islands, there are a number of Airbnb and Vrbo options, including some that date back to the community's founding. And for more fun in Tampa, Davis Islands is close to the Tampa Riverwalk, which runs along the Hillsborough River. And for another nice Tampa neighborhood, check out Riverside Heights on the north side of downtown.