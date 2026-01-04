San Juan's 5 Best Places To Get Mofongo, According To Customers
Enjoying Puerto Rico's local restaurants is one of the unwritten rules of visiting San Juan — not only is it a way to support the community, but you'll also find some of the best meals this way. This is especially true when it comes to dishes like mofongo. Combining a mixture of Indigenous, African, and European ingredients and cooking techniques, and typically made with mashed green plantains, chicharrones (fried pork skin), butter, and garlic, there are few foods quite as quintessentially Puerto Rican as mofongo.
You'll see mofongo served with various types of meat or seafood on menus across the city, whether you're grabbing a quick bite at a casual bar or dining at an upscale restaurant. But as a labor-intensive dish, not every place gets it right. So, we've narrowed down where to get some of the best mofongo in the city, according to customers. We've used a variety of sources, including Yelp, Reddit, and Tripadvisor, to compile our choices, so as you're exploring this ultimate holiday destination, be sure to add one or two of these spots to your must-try list.
Cafe Manolín
Located in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico's oldest district, you'll find one standout place for mofongo. Cafe Manolín doesn't just serve some of the best mofongo in the city (according to Eater, Reddit, and its 4.6 Google rating), but it's also a local institution that's been around for over 70 years. Featuring Puerto Rican dishes (known as criolla cuisine — essentially a unique blend of Taíno, the Indigenous group native to Puerto Rico, European, and African influences), Cafe Manolín's menu includes an array of sandwiches, omelets, and meat and seafood entrees, not to mention the star of the show, mofongo. Stuffed with your choice of meat or shrimp, you can add sides like rice and beans, tostones, or salad.
"The arroz con gandules was super flavorful, and the tostones and mofongo were amazing. Definitely try the house hot sauce here," said one Yelp reviewer, adding, "I only went to a few Puerto Rican spots during my visit: Café Manolín took the cake. You get a large amount of food for the price, and the food is delicious." Cafe Manolín is open daily for breakfast and lunch.
Bebo's Cafe
"My Uber driver said that this was where the locals eat," said a Reddit user in r/PuertoRicoTravel, in response to a traveler seeking San Juan's best mofongo after testing it out for themselves. With over 8,500 ratings and a 4.5-rating on Google — it's clear other customers agree. Located on Calle Loíza between the Condado and Ocean Park neighborhoods, Bebo's extensive menu covers all sorts of Puerto Rican dishes, from grilled steak to fried pork chops. But the highlight, of course, is the mofongo, which comes stuffed with ropa vieja (shredded Cuban-style beef), roasted pork, seafood, crab, or chicken.
"We wanted traditional Puerto Rican food and they delivered!!" said one Google reviewer who ordered the chicken mofongo. "Good value for money, and the taste is just perfect! We went there twice on a four-day trip to San Juan!" Bebo's is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and until 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
El Mofongo Ahogao
"I was born and raised on the island and I can honestly say if this is not THE best Mofongo, [it's in] the top three," said one Yelp reviewer, who recommends ordering the namesake dish, El Mofongo Ahogao, which is mofongo served with chicken broth, crispy chicharron, and avocado. "If you really want to have an authentic culinary experience of Puerto Rican food where locals eat, this is the place," they assert.
Despite its 4.5 rating on Google and more than three-decade lifespan in San Juan, El Mofongo Ahogao has managed to stay under the radar. As a casual eatery ideal for a quick lunch, you'll find an array of affordable sandwiches, meat, and seafood dishes, plus daily specials and pastries on the menu, and, of course, mofongo. El Mofongo Ahogao is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Cafe el Punto
Cafe el Punto has been serving classic Puerto Rican food in San Juan since 1992, and over three decades later, it's still a go-to for dishes like stuffed avocado, churrasco, and of course, mofongo. In fact, it's in Tripadvisor's top 20 restaurants in San Juan, which is no small feat. "This was the #1 best food we had on our entire trip through Puerto Rico," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The shrimp mofongo was the best anywhere, out of the six different restaurants where I ordered it."
At Cafe el Punto, you have a variety of possible mofongo stuffings to choose from, whether you're craving fish ceviche, lobster, or ground beef, followed by your choice of two sides. "Per the suggestion of a SJ local on Reddit, we went to Cafe el Punto in OSJ and it was legit one of the best meals I've had in a while," said a Reddit user in r/PuertoRicoTravel. "We were the only gringos in there, so always a good sign. Recommend mofongo or avocado stuffed with churrasco or chicken." Cafe el Punto is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
El Jibarito
Over the years, El Jibarito has attracted the attention of publications ranging from Culture Trip to Condé Nast Traveler for its flavorful criolla cuisine and relaxed, colorful atmosphere. And with 5,000 ratings on Google and 4.3 stars, El Jibarito is a favorite among customers for its home-cooked feel and authentic dishes. "Five stars for unforgettable food, heartfelt service, and the chance to truly experience San Juan like a local!" wrote one Google reviewer.
At El Jibarito, mofongo is offered as a side that you can add to any of the entrees, which include dishes like carne guisada (stewed meat) and camarones al ajillo (garlic shrimp). And although it's technically a side, the mofongo still steals the show here. "Food-wise, this is Puerto Rican comfort at its core," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The mofongo and tostones were easily the highlights — packed with flavor and texture ... if you're after authentic Puerto Rican staples in Old San Juan, El Jibarito deserves a spot on your list." Just keep in mind that some guests report having to wait a bit for a table, but confirm the wait is worth it. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Methodology
We scoured multiple sources to compile this list of mofongo recommendations, including Reddit, Yelp, Tripadvisor, and other publications. We made sure to include places that have positive ratings and multiple reviews directly mentioning the mofongo. Additionally, we verified that mofongo is currently offered according to the restaurant website (many places that are frequently recommended for mofongo didn't have it on the menu at the time of publication).