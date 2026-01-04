San Juan's 5 Best Places To Get Mofongo, According To Customers

Enjoying Puerto Rico's local restaurants is one of the unwritten rules of visiting San Juan — not only is it a way to support the community, but you'll also find some of the best meals this way. This is especially true when it comes to dishes like mofongo. Combining a mixture of Indigenous, African, and European ingredients and cooking techniques, and typically made with mashed green plantains, chicharrones (fried pork skin), butter, and garlic, there are few foods quite as quintessentially Puerto Rican as mofongo.

You'll see mofongo served with various types of meat or seafood on menus across the city, whether you're grabbing a quick bite at a casual bar or dining at an upscale restaurant. But as a labor-intensive dish, not every place gets it right. So, we've narrowed down where to get some of the best mofongo in the city, according to customers. We've used a variety of sources, including Yelp, Reddit, and Tripadvisor, to compile our choices, so as you're exploring this ultimate holiday destination, be sure to add one or two of these spots to your must-try list.