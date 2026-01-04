Santa Cruz's Most Mysterious Attraction Is A Bizarre Gravitational Anomaly In A Redwood Forest
If you're visiting the Central California beach town of Santa Cruz, you're likely to see yellow bumper stickers on cars around town that say "Mystery Spot." It's a reference to a tourist destination of the same name, and the "mystery" of the Mystery Spot is that it's a "gravitational anomaly" where everything you thought you knew about how things move through the world is thrown out the window. It's a delightful mix of science, history, and the supernatural, all within the beautiful setting of a redwood forest.
I've been to the Mystery Spot, and while I think it is admittedly a bit of a California tourist trap, it's still worth it, especially if you have kids or are someone with a sense of fun and adventure who likes a touch of kitsch. If nothing else, you'll know what the bumper stickers are referring to. And if you're anything like me, whenever you spot one outside of Santa Cruz (and you will), it will bring a smile to your face.
The highlight is the tilted cabin, where you can explore and experience a range of unexpected phenomena, like a ball seemingly rolling upward (as seen in this YouTube video from the channel on the rails) and people standing at baffling angles (via KQED). "The main mystery is that this right here is a gravitational anomaly," Mystery Spot tour guide Aidan Lucero told ABC 7 New York in 2020. "A lot of people say, 'Oh, the cabin is tilted. That's the mystery.' But why is it like that? Why didn't it slide down the hill? Every single time we try to debunk it, it makes us ask even more questions. One answer sparks a million questions."
What you need to know about visiting the Mystery Spot
The story of the Mystery Spot, as shared by KQED, is that George Prather bought the land in the 1930s and started to notice odd things while up on the hill, like his compass not working as expected. Is it because of extraterrestrial activity? Is it all in your head? No one quite knows what really causes the anomalies at the Mystery Spot, but they certainly make for all kinds of fun — and lots of delightful photos.
According to the Mystery Spot's website and FAQ page, the attraction isn't open for random visits. You have to purchase tickets for a guided tour that lasts around 45 minutes. Depending on the time of year, there are two to five tours every hour. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tours fill up fast, particularly on summer weekends, so the Mystery Spot recommends that you book tickets online. Credit cards aren't accepted if you buy tickets at the door, so make sure to bring cash or a check. Along with the $10 entrance fee, parking costs $5. One thing to note: If you're someone who experiences vertigo or struggles with balance, this may not be the attraction for you. Before reaching the uneven flooring in the cabin itself, you have to walk up a fairly steep (though paved) path.
The site also features a hiking trail that's a little over half a mile long (via Trailforks) and takes you up into the forest through redwoods, eucalyptus, and oak trees (via Mystery Spot). For another classic Santa Cruz destination, the nearby Boardwalk offers historic rides and fun events.