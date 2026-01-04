Santa Cruz's Most Mysterious Attraction Is A Bizarre Gravitational Anomaly In A Redwood Forest

If you're visiting the Central California beach town of Santa Cruz, you're likely to see yellow bumper stickers on cars around town that say "Mystery Spot." It's a reference to a tourist destination of the same name, and the "mystery" of the Mystery Spot is that it's a "gravitational anomaly" where everything you thought you knew about how things move through the world is thrown out the window. It's a delightful mix of science, history, and the supernatural, all within the beautiful setting of a redwood forest.

I've been to the Mystery Spot, and while I think it is admittedly a bit of a California tourist trap, it's still worth it, especially if you have kids or are someone with a sense of fun and adventure who likes a touch of kitsch. If nothing else, you'll know what the bumper stickers are referring to. And if you're anything like me, whenever you spot one outside of Santa Cruz (and you will), it will bring a smile to your face.

The highlight is the tilted cabin, where you can explore and experience a range of unexpected phenomena, like a ball seemingly rolling upward (as seen in this YouTube video from the channel on the rails) and people standing at baffling angles (via KQED). "The main mystery is that this right here is a gravitational anomaly," Mystery Spot tour guide Aidan Lucero told ABC 7 New York in 2020. "A lot of people say, 'Oh, the cabin is tilted. That's the mystery.' But why is it like that? Why didn't it slide down the hill? Every single time we try to debunk it, it makes us ask even more questions. One answer sparks a million questions."