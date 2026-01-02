​​Two Of Chicago's Most Iconic Tourist Attractions Are A Walkable Pair (And Both Free To Explore)

From the gleaming high-rises that line Michigan Avenue to the 28-mile manmade shoreline along Lake Michigan, Chicago remains one of America's most vibrant, celebrated cities. A world-class destination densely packed with skyscrapers, parks, shops, restaurants, and museums, it's virtually impossible to run out of amazing things to do here — especially on foot. Peripatetic tourists will want to slip on their comfy shoes and beeline to The Loop, the energetic epicenter of downtown Chicago, home to some of the city's most emblematic buildings and spaces. Within this central district lies the sprawling Millennium Park and the historic Chicago Cultural Center, two of the Windy City's most iconic attractions. Not only can you cozy up to both of these legendary landmarks for free, but you can stroll from one to the other in a zippy two minutes.

Walkable, family-friendly, and busy year-round, Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center are quintessential Chi-Town destinations that rank among the very best free Chicago activities. Although the Chicago Cultural Center is just across Michigan Avenue from Millennium Park, both venues are part of the Millennium Park Campus, which is also home to The Art Institute of Chicago, Harris Theater, Lurie Garden, and Maggie Daley Park. You can easily reach both sites via buses and trains run by the city's major transportation providers, Chicago Transit Authority and Metra, the latter of which stops at the Millennium Park Station located right below Millennium Park. Once you arrive, prepare to stroll and be wowed.