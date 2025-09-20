Chicago's 'Secret Garden' In Millennium Park Is A Serene Break From The Windy City's Bustle

As America's third-largest city, Chicago is known for many things. Pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs, having the most "well-connected" airport in the country, and more. The Windy City is also home to many incredible parks and green spaces, such as the No. 1 locale for wedding proposals, the Garden of the Phoenix in Jackson Park, or the Wild Mile, the world's first floating eco-park. However, if you're looking for a quieter, more secluded area of the city that isn't inundated with couples, head north to Millennium Park. There, you'll find the so-called "secret garden" that many tourists are unaware of: Lurie Garden.

For those not in the know, Millennium Park and Lurie Garden are located in the heart of Chicago, inside a lively waterfront neighborhood full of diverse dining and iconic attractions, known as the Loop. It's easy to add this overlooked gem to your next Chicago vacation, even if you're just hitting all the main tourist spots.

So what makes Lurie Garden special and worth a trip? First, it offers peaceful serenity against Chicago's bustling backdrop, which in and of itself is a feat. You don't have to be a Chicago resident to understand how a calm spot like Lurie Park can offer much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Plus, the park itself is expertly designed and curated, planned by world-renowned landscape architect Piet Oudolf. Whether you stay for an hour or spend a whole day here, the appeal of Lurie Garden is apparent as soon as you set foot in it.