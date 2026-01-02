Georgia's Underrated City Is A Scenic Lakeside Getaway With Camping And Historic Charm
Planning a vacation to the Peach State brings travelers to the doorstep of historic towns and scenic countryside. Sightseers can spend time in Brunswick, a charming city full of Victorian buildings, while travelers craving the outdoors can head to Lake Allatoona, where sandy beaches and mountain trails abound. For more lakefront fun away from the crowds, there's no better place than Fort Gaines. Tinged with a quiet, historic charm at the edge of the Walter F. George Lake, this minuscule Georgia town is an underrated getaway you won't find in most travel guides.
Skirting the border of Alabama, travelers can reach Fort Gaines in roughly three hours by car from Atlanta, while the drive from Montgomery, Alabama's capital, takes about two hours. Flowing through town is the Chattahoochee River, which separates Fort Gaines from Alabama and empties into Walter F. George Lake. Established in the early 1800s around a fortified garrison, Fort Gaines developed as a hub for riverboats and became known as the "Queen City of the Chattahoochee". A stroll through Fort Gaines' petite downtown district reveals rustic brick architecture, along with reconstructed replicas of the original wooden fort, which protected the early settlement from attack.
Cool off from the heat of Georgia summer at Walter F. George Lake, known to Alabamians as Lake Eufaula. Abundant with populations of bass, crappie, and catfish, the lake has earned the nickname the "Big Bass Capital of the World". Anglers can fish from shore or head out on a boat to trawl the depths, while lakeside parks offer beaches for swimming and shade for picnicking. The tranquility of the lake is a draw for campers to spend the night, whether it's pitching a tent between the trees or retreating to a rustic cabin. Whether you're a history fiend or an outdoorsy explorer, Fort Gaines has diversions for everyone.
Lakeside fun around Fort Gaines, Georgia
As it overlooks the shores of Walter F. George Lake, you can enjoy waterfront excitement without even leaving Fort Gaines. Take a scenic drive along the southern edge of the lake for panoramic views of the water stretching to the horizon, framed by swaying trees. On the eastern shore of the lake, just north of Fort Gaines, is the East Bank Public Use Area, where a small dock cuts across the water with views of idyllic woodlands all around. A ramp lets you launch boats into the lake, while picnic tables beneath the trees offer a picturesque spot to enjoy lunch. Fish from the dock, or paddle out with a kayak to explore the lake's mysterious inlets dense with foliage.
Further up the shoreline is the George T. Bagby State Park, where you'll find both backcountry adventures and creature comforts. Spend the morning swimming and fishing by the lakeside, then head to the Meadow Links Golf Course in the afternoon for a few swings amidst rolling green hills. Find a spot to sunbathe on the beach, while a boat ramp entices kayakers to paddle across the water. Hiking trails weave through the park's stretch of woodlands, where you might spot deer between the trees and alligators prowling the waterways.
Less than 10 minutes by car from Fort Gaines on the Alabama side of the lake is Highland Park. Visitors can lounge on the long stretch of sandy beach or cool off in the water, and locals particularly enjoy the park for family-friendly fun. Pack hot dogs and kebabs to cook on the grills at the picnic shelter, which overlooks the tranquil lakeshore surrounded by overgrown foliage. For travelers willing to drive further for more outdoor excitement, head two hours away to F.D. Roosevelt State Park, a mountainous gem with waterfalls and lake recreation.
Exploring Fort Gaines and places to stay
Step back in time to the American frontier at the Fort Gaines Museum, open once a month on the first Saturday. The museum is tucked within the shell of the former Sutton's Corner Store, a family-run trading post dating to the 1840s, and now displays thousands of unique artifacts that paint a picture of Georgia's frontier heritage. Tour the dioramas of an old-school post office, a blacksmith's workshop, and even a grist mill, all while snapping photos with the antique knickknacks crowding the shelves to experience a slice of daily life from a bygone age.
History fiends will also enjoy an afternoon at the Frontier Village Historic Site, perched on a wooded hilltop overlooking the Chattahoochee River and described in a Google review as a "neat historical village". Rustic log watchtowers and wooden cabins dotted across the grounds are reconstructions of the original frontier fort built in the early 1800s after a treaty was signed between European settlers and the Creek Indians, and it later served as an outpost during the Civil War. Visitors can wander inside the various wooden structures for a fascinating glimpse back into Fort Gaines' early history.
Spend the night camping by the lakeshore to extend your time in the area. Pitch a tent at the Cotton Hill Campground for serene views across the water framed by trees, while electric hookups are available for travelers in camper vans. Families with children can make use of the campsite's playground. On the Alabama side, campers have also enjoyed Hardridge Creek, calling it "a great campground" in a Google review. Splash by the beach before retreating to your campsite to grill up a barbecue, and spend a tranquil night with the sounds of the lake.