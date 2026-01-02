Georgia's Underrated City Is A Scenic Lakeside Getaway With Camping And Historic Charm

Planning a vacation to the Peach State brings travelers to the doorstep of historic towns and scenic countryside. Sightseers can spend time in Brunswick, a charming city full of Victorian buildings, while travelers craving the outdoors can head to Lake Allatoona, where sandy beaches and mountain trails abound. For more lakefront fun away from the crowds, there's no better place than Fort Gaines. Tinged with a quiet, historic charm at the edge of the Walter F. George Lake, this minuscule Georgia town is an underrated getaway you won't find in most travel guides.

Skirting the border of Alabama, travelers can reach Fort Gaines in roughly three hours by car from Atlanta, while the drive from Montgomery, Alabama's capital, takes about two hours. Flowing through town is the Chattahoochee River, which separates Fort Gaines from Alabama and empties into Walter F. George Lake. Established in the early 1800s around a fortified garrison, Fort Gaines developed as a hub for riverboats and became known as the "Queen City of the Chattahoochee". A stroll through Fort Gaines' petite downtown district reveals rustic brick architecture, along with reconstructed replicas of the original wooden fort, which protected the early settlement from attack.

Cool off from the heat of Georgia summer at Walter F. George Lake, known to Alabamians as Lake Eufaula. Abundant with populations of bass, crappie, and catfish, the lake has earned the nickname the "Big Bass Capital of the World". Anglers can fish from shore or head out on a boat to trawl the depths, while lakeside parks offer beaches for swimming and shade for picnicking. The tranquility of the lake is a draw for campers to spend the night, whether it's pitching a tent between the trees or retreating to a rustic cabin. Whether you're a history fiend or an outdoorsy explorer, Fort Gaines has diversions for everyone.