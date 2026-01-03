Georgia's Secluded Gem For Beach Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking Is A Pristine Island Only Accessible By Boat
When it comes to remote adventures, boating to a secluded island off the coast of Georgia delivers the kind of escape most people only dream about. Little Tybee Island — not to be confused with its ironically smaller neighbor, Tybee Island — is a pristine paradise where you can camp under the night sky and enjoy a peaceful escape from everyday city life. Despite its peaceful surroundings, the island is a mere 16 miles from Savannah, Georgia.
While Tybee Island is a laid-back and affordable resort getaway, Little Tybee Island is completely uninhabited. This wilderness oasis has undisturbed beaches, salt marshes, dunes, and forests; it's like your own private subtropical hideaway. You'll have a lovely spot to sunbathe, walk along the sand, and watch the iridescent colors of the sunset from the shore. Much like Georgia's coastal wildlife reserve with birds and gators, this island is also brimming with wildlife, including eagles, pelicans, and a variety of wading birds.
Visitors can hike along the island and collect seashells, or enjoy a picnic by the water. It helps if you have a boat or canoe, since getting to the island is only possible by water. Charter boats are also an option, especially if you'd prefer a guided tour of the island and its aquatic surroundings. Start your journey to Little Tybee in the morning, which will give you plenty of time to explore the tide pools and discover the inhabitants of the area, such as jellyfish and crabs.
Off-grid adventures on Little Tybee Island
Those looking for an extended adventure can camp overnight on the island, as primitive camping is allowed here at no charge. However, keep in mind that there are no amenities available, including bathrooms. While you won't have to pay to enter the island or set up camp, you are responsible for your own supplies and transportation. We'd highly recommend putting insect repellent on your packing list — marsh mosquitos can be ruthless sometimes, especially in the warmer months.
Those with a kayak can paddle through the marshes or out to sea. Sea kayaking is popular here, and there are plenty of spots inland where you can paddle through driftwood trees and calmer waters. After your aquatic adventures, just bring your kayak onto the beach and relax with a picnic. You might even be able to catch your meal. Calm waters provide the ideal conditions for fishing, a must-do activity at Little Tybee Island.
Overnight campers can pack their camping equipment in their canoe and pick a spot along an isolated stretch of sand, of which you'll probably find plenty. Once you set up your campsite in this pristine coastal haven, you'll realize nature really does make the best campground. So hang your hammock, kick back, and enjoy the warmth of a campfire as you drift off to the sweet sounds of absolutely nothing but wilderness.
Planning your trip to Little Tybee Island
As we mentioned, Little Tybee Island is located conveniently near Savannah, Georgia's oldest city. You will have to cross Tybee's Back River to find yourself on this beautiful, secluded oasis. There are some boat tour companies that take you to Little Tybee, such as Sundial Charters, which departs from Fisherman's Walk public fishing pier on Tybee Island. Fishing aficionados can charter a boat with Reel Em' N Deep Sea Fishing Charters, which offers partial-day and full-day excursions on the open ocean. Anglers can usually catch snapper and grouper year-round, while other fish such as bass, flounder, mahi-mahi, and barracuda are caught seasonally.
Sundial's Little Tybee Boat Trip offers a private, three-hour tour of the 6,500-acre preserve and surrounding waters. The trip costs $360 for two people or more, but the tour includes everything from dolphin watching to observing bald eagle nests. Crab Creek Charters also offers boat tours to the islands and prices range from $369 to $615, depending on the length. For a more affordable transportation option that doesn't involve paddling your own vessel, consider taking a water taxi from the mainland. Trips cost $40 each way from Savannah's Bull River Marina. Alternatively, budget-friendly watercraft rentals are available at Tybee Jet Ski and Watersports.
It's important to take tidal conditions into consideration when traveling to the island, as extreme tides might make travel more difficult. The tides around the island change dramatically every six hours, and strong tidal currents could make your trip to Little Tybee Island a treacherous one. Boaters might have to re-route to find an accessible path to the island, and paddlers might be better off waiting for neutral tides as the conditions may be too dangerous.