Georgia's Secluded Gem For Beach Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking Is A Pristine Island Only Accessible By Boat

Those looking for an extended adventure can camp overnight on the island, as primitive camping is allowed here at no charge. However, keep in mind that there are no amenities available, including bathrooms. While you won't have to pay to enter the island or set up camp, you are responsible for your own supplies and transportation. We'd highly recommend putting insect repellent on your packing list — marsh mosquitos can be ruthless sometimes, especially in the warmer months.

Those with a kayak can paddle through the marshes or out to sea. Sea kayaking is popular here, and there are plenty of spots inland where you can paddle through driftwood trees and calmer waters. After your aquatic adventures, just bring your kayak onto the beach and relax with a picnic. You might even be able to catch your meal. Calm waters provide the ideal conditions for fishing, a must-do activity at Little Tybee Island.

Overnight campers can pack their camping equipment in their canoe and pick a spot along an isolated stretch of sand, of which you'll probably find plenty. Once you set up your campsite in this pristine coastal haven, you'll realize nature really does make the best campground. So hang your hammock, kick back, and enjoy the warmth of a campfire as you drift off to the sweet sounds of absolutely nothing but wilderness.