The 5 Most Charming Shops Lining The Cobblestone Streets Of Old Quebec

The European charm of Quebec City's beautifully preserved, UNESCO-designated historic district has been attracting visitors for generations. Split into two sections — upper and lower, referring to the areas at the top and bottom of a cliff — Old Quebec is filled with expertly curated stores, cafes, and restaurants. If you're looking for the best things to do in Quebec City, there are endless choices, although some depend on the season. For example, the city has a famous winter carnival in an atmosphere that is so idyllic that Samantha Brown called it "a snow globe come to life," and the province is known as "the maple syrup capital of the world." But the city is a draw year-round, and the shops in Old Quebec are open in all seasons.

Old Quebec was founded in 1608 as a fur trading post, but quickly developed into an important area for merchants as well as the capital of New France. Close to the St. Lawrence River, the lower town became a center for commerce that still exists today. In addition to all the charming shops, Old Quebec is a lively area with modern conveniences, yet its history is present in its cobblestone streets, centuries-old stone architecture, and the remains of its fortifications, including ramparts, bastions, and gates reconstructed with turrets and towers. Hotel concierges are fonts of information, keeping up with everything related to tourism (and beyond) in their cities. We've compiled this list of the top five shops in Old Quebec, according to the concierges of Le Capitole Hotel, as well as shoppers' reviews.