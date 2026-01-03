The 5 Most Charming Shops Lining The Cobblestone Streets Of Old Quebec
The European charm of Quebec City's beautifully preserved, UNESCO-designated historic district has been attracting visitors for generations. Split into two sections — upper and lower, referring to the areas at the top and bottom of a cliff — Old Quebec is filled with expertly curated stores, cafes, and restaurants. If you're looking for the best things to do in Quebec City, there are endless choices, although some depend on the season. For example, the city has a famous winter carnival in an atmosphere that is so idyllic that Samantha Brown called it "a snow globe come to life," and the province is known as "the maple syrup capital of the world." But the city is a draw year-round, and the shops in Old Quebec are open in all seasons.
Old Quebec was founded in 1608 as a fur trading post, but quickly developed into an important area for merchants as well as the capital of New France. Close to the St. Lawrence River, the lower town became a center for commerce that still exists today. In addition to all the charming shops, Old Quebec is a lively area with modern conveniences, yet its history is present in its cobblestone streets, centuries-old stone architecture, and the remains of its fortifications, including ramparts, bastions, and gates reconstructed with turrets and towers. Hotel concierges are fonts of information, keeping up with everything related to tourism (and beyond) in their cities. We've compiled this list of the top five shops in Old Quebec, according to the concierges of Le Capitole Hotel, as well as shoppers' reviews.
Artisans Canada
Topping the list of outstanding shops in Old Quebec not to miss is Artisans Canada, which showcases a wide range of items made in the "Great White North" in a charming atmosphere. Founded in 1946, it's a family-run business that celebrates Canada through the work of more than 200 artisans. You'll find unique gifts like a buffalo leather wallet, a hand-carved woodpecker door knocker, and pewter cutlery holders in the shape of moose, bears, and wolves. Maple sugar candies are prevalent throughout the region, but at Artisans Canada, you'll also find distinctive food items such as Boreal Herbal Tea by Les Petits Pots de Lulu that aims to reproduce the flavors of the boreal forest with ingredients like black spruce, cedar, Labrador tea, berries, and flowers.
The store also sells clothing and accessories, like a red Canadian heritage cap from Red Canoe and wildcat fur earmuffs by Fourrures Audet. Specialized jewelry is found here as well. The province of Newfoundland and Labrador is where the iridescent mineral labradorite is sourced and where the name is derived. Artisans Canada sells jewelry made from it, like silver rings and necklaces made in Québec by André Gagnon, a lapidary who is so dedicated to his field that he even pursues mining the stones he uses. More items carried by Artisans Canada include scarves, artwork, and decorative objects inspired by Canadian culture and landscapes that are made in Canada with Canadian materials. Canadian pride runs deep in this store that supports and celebrates the country's cultural heritage.
Antiquités Bolduc
The rustic, elegant exterior of Antiquités Bolduc, with its beige stone façade and green-trimmed windows displaying a sampling of the treasures inside, invites shoppers into what a TripAdvisor reviewer called "by far one of the most beautiful and organized antique stores I've been to." On lovely Saint Paul Street, which is known for its antiques shops, Antiquités Bolduc was founded in 1975 and has been helmed by the owners' children since 2009. Browse the glass cases in this 800-square-foot shop to discover hundreds of decorative items like mother-of-pearl opera glasses and a silver-plated jewelry box in the shape of a seashell that opens on a hinge like a clam. "Wonderful, whimsical gems to be found. A must go when in Quebec!!," a happy shopper posted on TripAdvisor.
The store sources objects dating from 1850 to 1950 and adds to its inventory every week, so you never know what you will find. Whether you're in the market for unique estate jewelry, engravings, ephemera like postcards, a marble bust, or distinctive China, silver cutlery, and crystal glasses for a sophisticated tabletop, you'll have a pick of carefully curated items. "The owner is very friendly and welcoming! Beautiful collectibles and a beautiful atmosphere!" wrote another Tripadvisor reviewer.
La Boutique de Noël de Québec
Quebec City is an idyllic snowy paradise in the colder months, but the joy of Christmas lasts throughout the year at La Boutique de Noël de Québec. A Google reviewer wrote: "La Boutique de Noël de Québec is pure magic! The moment you step inside, you're transported into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, festive music, and the cozy spirit of Christmas all year round."
At this beautiful shop, you can find everything from glow-in-the-dark glass icicle ornaments to little white birds you can clip to your tree. There's a whole Canada section with ornaments featuring moose, a bear with the maple leaf of the Canadian flag on its belly, and a splendid depiction of Quebec City, complete with the Chateau Frontenac, historic architecture, and a gas lamp to remind you of your trip when you hang it every Christmas. The store can also personalize ornaments to celebrate a birth, a pet, or even have your family members depicted and named. A Tripadvisor shopper called La Boutique de Noël de Québec "A Christmas store on steroids" and cautioned that it's so popular that sometimes you'll arrive at this store in the upper part of town to find a line to enter. But visitors brave the crowds because, as one Google reviewer wrote, "The selection of decorations is so beautiful and extensive that it will leave you speechless. Even if you're not planning to buy anything, the festive atmosphere will put you right into the Christmas spirit."
Ca va de soi
Founded in 1991 in Montreal, Ça va de soi opened in Quebec City on the picturesque and busy shopping street Rue St. Jean in 2012, and it also has branches in Toronto and Ottawa. Known for its classic knitwear styles made from natural fibers, Ça va de soi doesn't want you to buy a new item from them every year. They don't base their style on fashionable whims; instead focusing on quality, longevity, and sustainability. Concentrating on high-quality materials, muted colors, and shapes that are flattering for many people, it predominantly produces sweaters in cashmere, wool, and cotton. Perhaps try a luxury blend like cashmere and mulberry silk or a summer blend of raw African cotton and linen.
To put their money where their mouth is, Ça va de soi wants to be where you go when their items are worse for wear instead of your dry cleaner. In a refreshing twist on the consumption mentality of the retail world, they don't want you to give up hope and buy a replacement. Ça va de soi will sew holes and launder their merchandise in a revival service called a "fountain of youth." And also surprisingly, they don't charge an arm and a leg for this personalized repair service. The usual fee is just $16 per item to get the full treatment at their "knitwear spa." So buy a crewneck, cardigan, turtleneck, or other knitwear item from this brand and know that the company intends for it to last decades.
Le Chapelier
If there are any hat people in your life, make a beeline for Le Chapelier, which specializes in hats. Surrounded by seasonal decor and head coverings in every style imaginable, this welcoming store was founded in Quebec in 1990. The company produces berets, bonnets, caps, turbans, and more for both men and women with patterns and colors that vary, as well as the styles and the materials used. For example, you could choose a hat made of natural fabrics like wool and cotton, as well as elastane, viscose, polyester, and other manufactured materials. "A wonderful shop full of all types of hats," a Google reviewer wrote. Describing the expertise and customer service, they continued: "I wrote out what I wanted in French before I went shopping and showed it to the owner. He found the perfect solution on the first try."
As this is Canada, and it can get really cold, Le Chapelier also carries fur products like the Iqaluit Hat. A style with Peruvian heritage, it is designed for frigid temperatures. According to a reviewer on the store's website, "It is super beautiful, well-made, and warm." In addition to hats, Le Chapelier also sells items like gloves, scarves, neck warmers, and ponchos in solid colors as well as animal prints and tartan. But don't forget hats for the sun! Le Chapelier can outfit you with straw hats, visors, rain hats, and more.
Methodology
We've compiled this list of the top shops in Old Quebec following the advice of the concierges of Le Capitole Hotel as well as shoppers' reviews on Tripadvisor and Google. We looked for shops in both the upper and lower areas of Old Quebec that were distinctly Canadian, received consistent praise from shoppers, and were in business for a prolonged period of time.