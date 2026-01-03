A Small Blue Ridge Mountain Town Near 'The Grand Canyon Of The South' Is A Hidden Gem With Outdoor Thrills

The Grand Canyon might conjure images of awe-inspiring desert landscapes of the American Southwest. But did you know there's a striking canyon in the Blue Ridge Mountains, too? To see it, you'll need to venture to the town of Haysi, a quiet Virginia community hidden away in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Haysi sits at the confluence of the Russell Fork and McClure rivers, and is isolated from the outside world by sandstone cliffs that cradle this destination. Like Buchanan, another quiet river town deep in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Haysi has a small population — about 800 residents — so you won't run into tourist crowds here. This makes it a great place to disconnect from the outside world and find some peace to center your mind.

Perhaps the most popular attraction in the area is about 15 minutes north of Haysi near the Virginia-Kentucky border at Breaks Interstate Park, a stunning locale home to Breaks Canyon, often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the South. On the eastern side of the Mississippi River, this canyon is considered one of the deepest, so it's no surprise how this one-of-a-kind location earned its nickname.