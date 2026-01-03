A Small Blue Ridge Mountain Town Near 'The Grand Canyon Of The South' Is A Hidden Gem With Outdoor Thrills
The Grand Canyon might conjure images of awe-inspiring desert landscapes of the American Southwest. But did you know there's a striking canyon in the Blue Ridge Mountains, too? To see it, you'll need to venture to the town of Haysi, a quiet Virginia community hidden away in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Haysi sits at the confluence of the Russell Fork and McClure rivers, and is isolated from the outside world by sandstone cliffs that cradle this destination. Like Buchanan, another quiet river town deep in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Haysi has a small population — about 800 residents — so you won't run into tourist crowds here. This makes it a great place to disconnect from the outside world and find some peace to center your mind.
Perhaps the most popular attraction in the area is about 15 minutes north of Haysi near the Virginia-Kentucky border at Breaks Interstate Park, a stunning locale home to Breaks Canyon, often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the South. On the eastern side of the Mississippi River, this canyon is considered one of the deepest, so it's no surprise how this one-of-a-kind location earned its nickname.
Embark on outdoor adventures on an ATV
Haysi is a peaceful place in the Appalachian Mountains and getting in touch with nature is easy here. Like other quiet Blue Ridge Mountain towns with lots of outdoor adventures, such as nearby Pound, Virginia, people come to Haysi to experience both calm and excitement surrounded by natural beauty. Haysi is packed with multi-use trails and ATV roads that offer sweeping ridgetop views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Haysi is an ATV-friendly trail town, so you don't even have to leave Haysi itself to go into the wilderness to ride your ATV, as it's permitted and acceptable for people to ride their ATVs within town limits.
Haysi's Ridgeview Trail, located next to Haysi Kiwanis Park, offers nearly 80 miles of hiking trails in a mix of forested and mountain ridge landscapes, with access for off-road motorbikes and ATVs. The Ridgeview Trail also connects to the Coal Canyon Trail, providing more than 100 miles for ATV riders to travel between the ATV-friendly towns of Haysi and Grundy. Don't have an ATV? Don't fret; you can rent an ATV from Haysi Offroad Adventures.
For those looking to do some whitewater rafting and kayaking, Haysi offers access to the rushing waters of Russell Fork River [pictured]. The river is open all year round, with October being prime time for thrill-seekers when the nearby Flanagan Reservoir is emptied, increasing water flow to the river. Unsurprisingly, Breaks Canyon attracts paddlers of all levels from around the world.
Where to stay in Haysi
It's easy to connect with nature in Haysi and find a place to stay while still maintaining access to fun activities. ATV riders can enjoy Mountain Top Campground at the Haysi Ridgeview Trailhead, which offers fully equipped RV spots and primitive tent sites. Campers have access to shower and restroom facilities, as well as proximity to the Russell Fork River for fishing, swimming, and water sports like tubing and kayaking. You can also rent out Lilly's Pad Cottage, complete with ATV access to trails and quick access to Haysi's stores and restaurants.
If you want to stay outside of Haysi, Breaks Interstate Park has something for everyone. You can set up camp at the Breaks Interstate Park Campground, park your RV, and take advantage of full or partial hookup services; bathhouses are also available on site. You don't have to rough it entirely, though, with a lodge, lakefront cabins, and woodland cottages at your disposal, each bringing you closer to the wooded environment and serene waters of rural Virginia. Don't miss the breathtaking views of the gorge through floor-to-ceiling windows at The Rhododendron Restaurant in Breaks Park.
Getting to Haysi from out of town will likely require flying into an airport outside of Virginia. The closest airport with commercial flights is the Tri Cities Airport in Bristol, Tennessee, just under two hours away by car. You can opt to fly into airports like Lexington, Kentucky; Asheville, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Roanoke, Virginia, each more than just three hours away by car.