Virginia's Quiet Blue Ridge Mountain Town Is A Haven For Outdoor Adventures With Peaceful Vibes
In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Appalachians, just a few miles from the border of Kentucky, sits a small town whose name echoes throughout the region: Pound, also known as "the Pound" by locals. The quiet town of Pound (no jokes!) in Wise County has a population of almost 850 people, and its limited services — residents mostly have to go elsewhere for errands and to get things they need — means that this remote location has mostly got peaceful vibes.
For travelers heading to Pound, Kingsport, Tennessee is just over an hour away, and Norton, the sole city of Wise County, is just 20 minutes away. All of which is to say, the only way to get to Pound is to drive there via Route 23, a winding mountain road that's part of Virginia's 330-mile "Crooked Road," known as "America's ultimate country music highway," which follows the state's music heritage hidden deep in its mountain towns.
Outdoor adventure-seekers can head to the Jefferson Forest Clinch Ranger District just 20 minutes away to explore mountainous terrain, lush valleys, and fresh waterways filled with wildlife like elk, turkeys, and eagles. Closer to the town, you'll also find Pound Lake and the Pound River, where you can kayak or enjoy the riparian landscape in a picturesque setting.
The long history of Pound
Since Virginia was the country's first colony, it's unsurprisingly filled with important historical sites, and Pound is no exception. The first white person settled the area in 1751, making it the oldest settlement in Wise County. Some say the name was a family name, and others argue it's from the "pounding" of hooves of Native Americans riding horses. Most likely, this unique moniker is a result of one of the settlers opening a mill, which was operated via a horse-drawn mortar and pestle, aka "the pound."
Later, as coal mining operations opened in Tennessee and Kentucky, Pound became a hub for miners, especially those living in dry Kentucky looking to find a bit of booze. In 1927, the town was at the center of a tragedy, as it was where a mob of white people lynched Leonard Woods, a Black coal miner imprisoned for allegedly killing a man. Despite the 1,000 people who witnessed or participated in his death, no arrests were made, which led the Commonwealth of Virginia to pass a law defining lynching as a state (not local) crime in 1928. It was the first law of its kind in the nation, and now, a historical marker in Pound close to the border of Kentucky remembers this dark moment of history.
The town transformed as coal mining dried up, leaving a vacuum in its wake. This may be part of the reason Pound wound up in the news in 2022, as it was on the verge of losing its charter due to political infighting, financial mismanagement, and corruption. Luckily, members of Pound came together to save the charter and take steps to bring new initiatives to the town, such as a monument honoring the region's labor history and a new theater for events.
Pound's untouched nature and delicious dining
One of the new developments to highlight the natural beauty surrounding Pound is a kayak launch, where folks can set off to float the Pound River, an officially recognized Virginia Scenic River. For several miles, you can enjoy untouched landscape since part of the land on the river is owned by the Forest Service, while another part is under the purview of the Nature Conservancy, so there are no eyesores to speak of, just the pristine wilderness of a clear river lined with rhododendrons. The nearby Jefferson National Forest Clinch Ranger District offers hiking trails, campgrounds, and several bodies of water where you can kayak, canoe, or fish, making it a perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts to visit.
They say Virginia, and specifically the Blue Ridge Mountains, is for (food) lovers, so to get a taste of Pound, head to one of its local eateries. Vonda's Hometown Restaurant, in the heart of Pound, currently has a 5-star rating on Google thanks to its tasty homemade food and warm service. Just outside of Pound is Robo's Drive-In, a favorite in the area with 4.6 stars on Google and over 800 reviews, while down the road, Crooked Road Deli has been highlighted as a top-notch barbecue spot with a 4.7-star rating on Google.