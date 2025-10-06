Virginia's Quiet Blue Ridge Mountain Town Is A Haven For Outdoor Adventures With Peaceful Vibes

In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Appalachians, just a few miles from the border of Kentucky, sits a small town whose name echoes throughout the region: Pound, also known as "the Pound" by locals. The quiet town of Pound (no jokes!) in Wise County has a population of almost 850 people, and its limited services — residents mostly have to go elsewhere for errands and to get things they need — means that this remote location has mostly got peaceful vibes.

For travelers heading to Pound, Kingsport, Tennessee is just over an hour away, and Norton, the sole city of Wise County, is just 20 minutes away. All of which is to say, the only way to get to Pound is to drive there via Route 23, a winding mountain road that's part of Virginia's 330-mile "Crooked Road," known as "America's ultimate country music highway," which follows the state's music heritage hidden deep in its mountain towns.

Outdoor adventure-seekers can head to the Jefferson Forest Clinch Ranger District just 20 minutes away to explore mountainous terrain, lush valleys, and fresh waterways filled with wildlife like elk, turkeys, and eagles. Closer to the town, you'll also find Pound Lake and the Pound River, where you can kayak or enjoy the riparian landscape in a picturesque setting.