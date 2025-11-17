A Quiet Virginia Community Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Retreat From Modern Life With Scenic Views

You don't have to go very far for an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Where better to go than the hidden gem destinations nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains? If you want that small-town charm that's bisected with tons of outdoor adventure opportunities, turn your eyes to Sugar Grove, Virginia. Located along Route 16, Sugar Grove is a reprieve from the bigger cities with only about 700 residents as of 2025.

Surrounded by the Iron Mountain and Mount Rogers Wilderness, the place is a perfect nature retreat and is located right along the Appalachian Trail. Virginia is notable for being home to more miles of the Appalachian Trail than most other states, and Smyth County, especially, has 42 miles to its name. Marion, 15 minutes away by car, is a designated Appalachian Trail town with the trail passing Sugar Grove on its way down Whitetop Mountain. Though Marion has a thriving downtown and endless outdoor recreation, a stay at Sugar Grove means fewer crowds and more hidden nature gems that go overlooked in favor of the more well-known trails.

As Sugar Grove is surrounded by greenery, there are a couple of campgrounds nearby where you can make your base camp. Options include Hurricane Campground or Raccoon Branch Campground. If you opt for hotels, inns, or cabins, the towns of Marion and Atkins nearby have several options. Per Niche, most of the residents in the area are families or retirees, so visitors often stay at Marion or the camps nearby.