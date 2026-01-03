Nestled Between Yosemite And Death Valley Is California's Locale With Small-Town Charm

California is known for its epic national parks like Yosemite, vibrant cities like San Francisco, and stunning coastal views along Big Sur and the Pacific Coast Highway. But there are plenty of hidden gems to discover off the beaten path. Not far from Death Valley and its surreal Mars-like landscapes, you'll find the small town of Independence, the seat of Inyo County. Founded during the area's mining heyday in the mid-1800s, it's now a great destination for history and outdoor lovers.

Independence is located between Yosemite and Death Valley National Parks. It serves as a gateway to Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks, as well as the John Muir Wilderness Area. If you're taking an underrated road trip on U.S. Route 395, be sure to plan a stop at Independence. Mammoth Yosemite Airport is the closest major airport to Independence — it's about a 1.5-hour drive away. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has far more flight connections, and is a 3.5-hour drive from Independence. You'll need your own vehicle to explore around Independence — an SUV with 4WD is recommended for driving on dirt roads, but you can likely manage (slowly) with a normal car.

Check into the Winnedumah Hotel, a historic hotel that dates back to 1925. There are 24 rooms which have been restored to provide modern-day comforts, but still offer antique furnishings.