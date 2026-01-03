Nevada's Best-Kept Secret For RV Camping Is A Lakeside Resort Casino An Hour Out Of Las Vegas

When you think of Nevada, the glamour, glitz, and gambling blitz of Las Vegas naturally spring to mind. While Sin City's outsized reputation as "the most fun city in America" is well deserved, the state of Nevada is also home to breathtaking outdoor landscapes that host relaxed casino resorts. Secreted away in the town of Pahrump, just an hour outside of Las Vegas, lies Lakeside Casino & RV Park, a waterside campground where Mother Nature and jackpots go hand-in-hand. Ringed by majestic mountains and nestled around a glistening, man-made lake, this seven-acre campsite boasts a cozy casino and plenty of amenities that make it a great escape for couples and families alike.

Secluded in the heart of the Mojave Desert, Lakeside Casino & RV Park is one of Nevada's secret campgrounds. It spoils travelers with 159 ample campsites set among verdant grounds roamed by Canada geese, and it's scattered with the remnants of antique carriages and old wagon wheels. The site welcomes RVs on 55-foot-long campsites fully outfitted with sewer, water, and 30- and 50-amp electrical hookups. Expect free Wi-Fi throughout the park, along with three comfort stations that come with showers, restrooms, and laundry rooms.

Lakeside offers three tiers of campsites. Standard sites are located furthest away from the lake, while Premium and Super Premium sites are located the closest. Daily rates for Standard campsites start at $35, weekly rates are $210, and monthly rates are $650. You'll pay more for waterside views at the Premium and Super Premium sites, which start at $280 per week and $800 per month. You can cut costs with several qualifying discounts, including 10% off for military, AAA, and AARP members. Passport America members receive 50% off their first three nights.