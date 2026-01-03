Nevada's Best-Kept Secret For RV Camping Is A Lakeside Resort Casino An Hour Out Of Las Vegas
When you think of Nevada, the glamour, glitz, and gambling blitz of Las Vegas naturally spring to mind. While Sin City's outsized reputation as "the most fun city in America" is well deserved, the state of Nevada is also home to breathtaking outdoor landscapes that host relaxed casino resorts. Secreted away in the town of Pahrump, just an hour outside of Las Vegas, lies Lakeside Casino & RV Park, a waterside campground where Mother Nature and jackpots go hand-in-hand. Ringed by majestic mountains and nestled around a glistening, man-made lake, this seven-acre campsite boasts a cozy casino and plenty of amenities that make it a great escape for couples and families alike.
Secluded in the heart of the Mojave Desert, Lakeside Casino & RV Park is one of Nevada's secret campgrounds. It spoils travelers with 159 ample campsites set among verdant grounds roamed by Canada geese, and it's scattered with the remnants of antique carriages and old wagon wheels. The site welcomes RVs on 55-foot-long campsites fully outfitted with sewer, water, and 30- and 50-amp electrical hookups. Expect free Wi-Fi throughout the park, along with three comfort stations that come with showers, restrooms, and laundry rooms.
Lakeside offers three tiers of campsites. Standard sites are located furthest away from the lake, while Premium and Super Premium sites are located the closest. Daily rates for Standard campsites start at $35, weekly rates are $210, and monthly rates are $650. You'll pay more for waterside views at the Premium and Super Premium sites, which start at $280 per week and $800 per month. You can cut costs with several qualifying discounts, including 10% off for military, AAA, and AARP members. Passport America members receive 50% off their first three nights.
Press your luck at the Lakeside Casino and enjoy family-friendly recreation
Gamblers can press their luck inside the park's lodge-themed Lakeside Casino. It's a casual space a world away from ultra-glam Vegas casino resorts, but it manages to hit the spot with over 100 slot machines, a large bar, and a secluded bingo room. For a filling nosh, grab a bite at the casino's onsite restaurant, Lakeside Cafe, which travelers report is yummy and well-priced. In a video posted on YouTube, Rockin RV Nomad shares that his hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, toast, and coffee was a steal at just $10. Prefer dining in the Great Outdoors? Grab some takeout from the cafe or cook up your own meal to enjoy at one of the park's picnic tables. If you're running low on food or goods, stop by the park's gift store, where you can stock up.
Lakeside Casino & RV Park is brimming with family-friendly recreation, much of which can be found on the park's inviting lake. Buttressed by a beachy shoreside that's dappled with cabanas, the lake is where guests can sunbathe, kayak, pedal boat, or do some catch-and-release fishing (the lake is filled with bass, crappie, and bluegill). Elsewhere on the grounds, you'll find a large heated pool and a hot tub for swimming and dipping, along with a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, and loads of green spaces where kiddos can scamper and play. If you're craving entertainment, there's even an outdoor amphitheater that occasionally hosts live music performances.
Know before you go that Lakeside Casino & RV Park has some mixed reviews
According to Travel Nevada, Lakeside Casino & RV Park is one of a handful of RV resorts to have received top ratings from Woodall's Campground Magazine and Trailer Life. Despite these accolades, however, online reviews appear to be a bit mixed. While visiting the park is worth it for travelers looking for outdoorsy vibes and a relaxed casino, it appears wise to temper your expectations.
In general, the most glowing reviews laud the park's lovely landscaping and amenities. "Quiet, green, plenty of trees. Laundry was very useful – $1.50 USD / load," shared one traveler on Tripadvisor, who also hailed the park's friendly staff in their 2023 review. Other reviews are either a mix of good and bad or, well, just bad. Several note that the campgrounds appear to be in desperate need of upkeep. Lamented one two-star review on Tripadvisor in 2024, "This used to be a nice campground but it appears they have new management or [sic] just refusing to do maintenance. Lake is yellow with algae, weeds a foot deep, very little grass, palapa hanging in pieces. We won't be back." The review did turn a corner by ending with compliments to the restaurant and casino.
Another issue is that the park website advertises that it accommodates tents, although it seems there is no way to book them. According to a reviewer on The Dyrt, this is because the park actually doesn't host tents. "This is a PSA for anyone trying to find tent reservations on their website. You wont find it despite the description saying it has them available. I called and spoke to a representative who assured me they do not offer tent sites, RV only," read their 2025 warning.