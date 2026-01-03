Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Lake And Camping
When most people think of lakes to visit in Wisconsin, the Great Lakes are first to come to mind, but some of the best experiences are off the beaten path. You could spend years exploring all of Wisconsin's 15,000 lakes and the charming towns that claim them. One such town is West Salem, Wisconsin. This charming village is just minutes away from Neshonoc Lake and is an excellent destination for folks looking to camp out and enjoy a weekend by the lake.
If you plan on catching a flight to get to West Salem, the closest major airport is the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Widely recognized as one of the best airports in North America, it's about two and a half hours away from West Salem. For those who'd rather skip the drive and land closer to West Salem, your best bet is the La Crosse Regional Airport. La Crosse, Wisconsin is a charming riverside college city situated just 20 minutes west of West Salem. This regional airport gets daily flights in from Chicago O'Hare and even offers nonstop flights to a couple destinations. If you're traveling by car instead, West Salem is conveniently located right off Interstate 90, roughly midway between Minneapolis and Madison.
Fun in the sun at Neshonoc Lake
Wisconsin can get pretty warm during the summer months, and what better way to beat the heat than by cooling off in a lake? Neshonoc Lake sits right outside West Salem and is the perfect spot to enjoy a day of fun on the water. This scenic, tree-lined lake is about 600 acres and is known for calm waters that are ideal for swimming and paddling.
Swarthout Beach Park is one of the best places to access Neshonoc Lake. You can put in your boat or kayak at the public boat ramp here, enjoy a tranquil lunch at one of the picnic areas around the park, or don your swimsuit to spend the day on the beach. And don't forget to pack your rod and reel. Anglers can try their hand at catching some of the lake's largemouth bass, catfish, and northern pike. Whether you want to explore the water from a boat or just relax on the shore, Neshonoc Lake brings a classic Wisconsin vibe to warm summer days in West Salem.
Camping in West Salem, Wisconsin
West Salem is a great place for an outdoorsy retreat, and for those who prefer camping under the stars to booking a fancy hotel, this is the place to be. West Salem has a couple campgrounds: The Neshonoc Lakeside Campground and the Veteran's Memorial Campground. The Neshonoc Lakeside Campground sits right on the edge of Neshonoc Lake, providing the perfect combo of spending time on the lake during the day and kicking back by a campfire at night. This campground is open from mid-April to mid-October and offers a variety of primitive tent sites, RV sites with full hookups, and furnished cabins. Neshonoc Lakeside Campground also has tons of amenities, including showers, laundry facilities, high-speed internet, and even a hot tub. And while staying here, you can find fun activities for the whole family, whether you prefer playing volleyball, riding along on bike trails, or spending time on the beach.
The other campground in the area is the Veteran's Memorial Campground. Sitting right next to the La Crosse River, this campground caters more to campers looking for a peaceful, rustic experience. Also open from mid-April to mid-October, you can find tent, RV, and trailer sites here. While this campground has fewer amenities, it does offer water and electric hookups at the RV sites, plus showers. This campground is perfect for those looking to unwind and reconnect with nature. When you're not toasting marshmallows on the campfire, you can stroll the nature trails in the park or go for a bike ride on the La Crosse River State Trail. This bike trail runs right by the campground and connects with the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, one of the best rail trails in North America.