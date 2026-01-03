Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Lake And Camping

When most people think of lakes to visit in Wisconsin, the Great Lakes are first to come to mind, but some of the best experiences are off the beaten path. You could spend years exploring all of Wisconsin's 15,000 lakes and the charming towns that claim them. One such town is West Salem, Wisconsin. This charming village is just minutes away from Neshonoc Lake and is an excellent destination for folks looking to camp out and enjoy a weekend by the lake.

If you plan on catching a flight to get to West Salem, the closest major airport is the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Widely recognized as one of the best airports in North America, it's about two and a half hours away from West Salem. For those who'd rather skip the drive and land closer to West Salem, your best bet is the La Crosse Regional Airport. La Crosse, Wisconsin is a charming riverside college city situated just 20 minutes west of West Salem. This regional airport gets daily flights in from Chicago O'Hare and even offers nonstop flights to a couple destinations. If you're traveling by car instead, West Salem is conveniently located right off Interstate 90, roughly midway between Minneapolis and Madison.