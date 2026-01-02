California's Crowd-Free Desert Basin Near Death Valley Has Otherworldly Rock Formations

Made a National Natural Landmark in 1968, the Pinnacles — which consist mainly of calcium carbonate — have starred in many films including "Planet of the Apes" and "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." The story of this famous geological marvel started way before the invention of recording cameras and cinema projectors, though. In fact, it came into being somewhere between 10,000 and 100,000 years ago. When Hollywood and moviemaking wasn't even a dot on the horizon, Searles Lake joined up various lakes that flowed all the way from Owens Valley to Death Valley.

While it might be hard to believe these days, especially based on how the area now looks in photographs, there was a time — during the Pleistocene — when this location sat beneath 640 feet of water. Once labelled "Cathedral City," the stunningly photogenic formation features towers (tall, narrow, and at least 30 feet high), tombstones (short and blocky), ridges (wall-like stretches of tufa), and cones (smaller points less than 10 feet high).

In 1862, a man by the name of John W. Searles was searching for gold and silver when he came across borax in these parts. Remarkably, it took nearly an entire decade and an encounter with Francis Marion Smith — also known as "The Borax King" — for him to connect the dots and realize there was money to be made from what he'd stumbled upon. Searles laid claim to some 640 acres in 1873, forming the San Bernardino Borax Mining Company in the process. This combined with the discovery of other chemical elements and minerals in Searles Lake, such as potash (used to make gunpowder in World War I), led to the establishment of the town Trona, 14 miles north of the Pinnacles.