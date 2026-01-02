California's Longest Zipline Is A Thrill-Seeking Adventure, Showing Off The Santa Ynez Valley

If you had a superpower, what would it be? Mind reading? X-ray vision? What about the flight? Well, calling all California thrill seekers, today may be your lucky day. If you've ever wanted to grow wings and fly over the Santa Ynez Valley, Highline Adventures may be the closest you'll come. According to Adventure Park Insider, this zipline adventure park is home to California's longest zipline, with the breathtaking thrill ride coming in at 3,360 feet long. That's just over the length of 11 football fields.

Highline Adventures has three ziplines spanning the Santa Ynez Valley, covered in scenic hills, trees, and vineyards. Imagine flying over this gorgeous sun-drenched scene while getting up to speeds of 50 miles per hour on one of the most thrilling ziplines in the world. Unreal. If you're worried about the safety of the ziplines, don't fret. Highline Adventures ensures its visitors that it uses top-of-the-line equipment and that it extensively trains all of its guides on the gear, CPR, and first aid response procedures.

One TripAdvisor review attests to both the fun and safety level of Highline Adventures, saying, "We had a wonderful time zipping through the air! The time literally flew by. Our guides were safety-oriented, professional, and humorous!" Zipline tours last for about an hour and a half to two hours, and tickets start at $145, but may go up depending on the day of the week.