California's Longest Zipline Is A Thrill-Seeking Adventure, Showing Off The Santa Ynez Valley
If you had a superpower, what would it be? Mind reading? X-ray vision? What about the flight? Well, calling all California thrill seekers, today may be your lucky day. If you've ever wanted to grow wings and fly over the Santa Ynez Valley, Highline Adventures may be the closest you'll come. According to Adventure Park Insider, this zipline adventure park is home to California's longest zipline, with the breathtaking thrill ride coming in at 3,360 feet long. That's just over the length of 11 football fields.
Highline Adventures has three ziplines spanning the Santa Ynez Valley, covered in scenic hills, trees, and vineyards. Imagine flying over this gorgeous sun-drenched scene while getting up to speeds of 50 miles per hour on one of the most thrilling ziplines in the world. Unreal. If you're worried about the safety of the ziplines, don't fret. Highline Adventures ensures its visitors that it uses top-of-the-line equipment and that it extensively trains all of its guides on the gear, CPR, and first aid response procedures.
One TripAdvisor review attests to both the fun and safety level of Highline Adventures, saying, "We had a wonderful time zipping through the air! The time literally flew by. Our guides were safety-oriented, professional, and humorous!" Zipline tours last for about an hour and a half to two hours, and tickets start at $145, but may go up depending on the day of the week.
Spend a full day at Highline Adventures
Once you're done flying on California's longest zipline at hair-raising speeds, you can explore the other thrilling attractions Highline Adventures has to offer. Starting at $45 per person, visitors can also scale the massive Adventure Park, complete with over 80 interactive elements to explore. Think rope bridges, obstacle courses, and net ladders; all sure to inspire an adrenaline rush. The course is operated with a two-clip system, meaning two separate carabiners secure you to ensure you don't fall from the sky.
On the other hand, while the Skynet Playground doesn't require a harness, it will still make you feel like you're walking on air. Visitors can bounce along the trampoline-like net floor and play volleyball in the built-in court. Unlike the ziplines and Adventure Park, there's no height requirement for the Skynet, although children under 6 need to be supervised by an adult.
Make sure you dress for the occasion, in clothes you don't mind breaking a sweat in and close-toed shoes. For folks with long hair, be sure to bring a hair tie to keep your hair out of your face. You won't want to miss the sights of the Santa Ynez Valley that you can see on this zipline.