America's Longest Zipline Is A Breathtaking Thrill Ride Over Tennessee's Sensational Smoky Mountains

Soar like a hawk over the Smokies — only with a helmet and a harness — on America's longest zipline, the brand-new MegaZip at WildSide Adventure Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Opened in April 2025 and spanning 5,771 feet or almost 1.1 miles, MegaZip is officially the longest continuous zipline in North America, beating New York's Catamonster Zip, which falls short by 248 feet. MegaZip launches riders to speeds as fast as 55 mph from a dizzying elevation of 2,472 feet and plunging over 1,000 feet in vertical descent on a single, uninterrupted cable. With four parallel lanes, you can race alongside up to three friends or loved ones, making the already thrilling experience even more unforgettable.

Aside from its record-breaking numbers, MegaZip is one of the most thrilling ziplines in the world because of its stunning views of the state's sprawling mountains. The cable's open design leaves nothing between you and the wild majesty below, where the rugged silhouette of Mount LeConte, the clustered lights of downtown Pigeon Forge, and rolling Appalachian terrain will keep you company throughout your ride. Alongside several rave reviews, one Tripadvisor guest wrote that "the view was spectacular" and their time on the MegaZip "was fantastic."

Tickets for the MegaZip start at $69.99 per person, which includes the necessities like expert instruction, all safety gear, a 20‑minute ride to the launch point, and optional high‑quality photos to commemorate your flight. The ride operates year-round, so you can choose between chasing autumn colors, vibrant spring blooms, or frosty panoramic views that you simply won't achieve by just hiking or driving through the Smokies. Whichever season you pick, you'll likely find that there's nothing quite like this high-speed, high-altitude thrill with a stunning view as the cherry on top.