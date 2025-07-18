America's Longest Zipline Is A Breathtaking Thrill Ride Over Tennessee's Sensational Smoky Mountains
Soar like a hawk over the Smokies — only with a helmet and a harness — on America's longest zipline, the brand-new MegaZip at WildSide Adventure Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Opened in April 2025 and spanning 5,771 feet or almost 1.1 miles, MegaZip is officially the longest continuous zipline in North America, beating New York's Catamonster Zip, which falls short by 248 feet. MegaZip launches riders to speeds as fast as 55 mph from a dizzying elevation of 2,472 feet and plunging over 1,000 feet in vertical descent on a single, uninterrupted cable. With four parallel lanes, you can race alongside up to three friends or loved ones, making the already thrilling experience even more unforgettable.
Aside from its record-breaking numbers, MegaZip is one of the most thrilling ziplines in the world because of its stunning views of the state's sprawling mountains. The cable's open design leaves nothing between you and the wild majesty below, where the rugged silhouette of Mount LeConte, the clustered lights of downtown Pigeon Forge, and rolling Appalachian terrain will keep you company throughout your ride. Alongside several rave reviews, one Tripadvisor guest wrote that "the view was spectacular" and their time on the MegaZip "was fantastic."
Tickets for the MegaZip start at $69.99 per person, which includes the necessities like expert instruction, all safety gear, a 20‑minute ride to the launch point, and optional high‑quality photos to commemorate your flight. The ride operates year-round, so you can choose between chasing autumn colors, vibrant spring blooms, or frosty panoramic views that you simply won't achieve by just hiking or driving through the Smokies. Whichever season you pick, you'll likely find that there's nothing quite like this high-speed, high-altitude thrill with a stunning view as the cherry on top.
Preparing for your MegaZip ride
When you're ready to try the MegaZip, expect a few things on your journey. The mountain‑adventure experience lasts approximately 90 minutes, which begins at WildSide Adventure Park's BaseCamp, where you'll check in, sign a waiver, and receive helmets, harnesses, and trolleys. There will be a guided safety briefing followed by an initial warm-up on a small zipline to help you get comfortable with the equipment and overall experience. Then, an off‑road vehicle ferries you up to the launch point, where you'll finally step off a platform and fly down the full 5,771‑foot MegaZip. You can get used to the feeling at first and dawdle at a slower pace, or embrace the zipline's full capacity and zoom at 55 mph — a self‑braking cable system lets you control the descent safely.
Some ground rules apply to maintain a fun but secure environment. Riders must be at least 10 years old (10 to 15 year olds must bring an adult), stand between 48 and 82 inches tall, and weigh between 50 and 260 lbs. Closed‑toe shoes are required for all riders. It's preferable to dress in layers in case of chilling mountain air, and arrive at least 30 minutes early to account for check‑in and gear fitting. Lockers are also available on-site for personal items. WildSide is located at 1099 Laurel Lick Road, about five miles from one of Tennessee's best mountain towns, Pigeon Forge. If you're traveling from out of state, the nearest major airport is McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, roughly an hour-long drive away. As for accommodations, Pigeon Forge has several options, from cozy yet affordable places like the Vacation Lodge to more upscale hotels like Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa.