Washington's Artsy Park Tucked Away On A Pacific Northwest Island Is An Under-The-Radar Gem
The scenic San Juan Islands off Washington's coast should definitely be on your radar. Consisting of 172 named islands, there are four major islands where the hub of activities happens — San Juan Island, Orcas Island, Lopez Island, and Shaw Island. Deciding where to spend your days depends on what you want to do, but San Juan Island has plenty to do and a lovely community at its county seat, Friday Harbor. To discover a more underrated gem, head to the northern part of the island where you'll find the artsy San Juan Islands Sculpture Park.
If you're a patron of the arts, a visit to the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park is a perfect addition to your trip. The park houses more than 150 sculptures and works of art from approximately 90 local and regional artists. The collection varies, as some of the works are actually for sale, and new sculptures can be added to the permanent collection each year. The park spans 20 acres and not only includes outdoor art, but also has five trails, access to the shores of Westcott Bay, and several interactive exhibits for you to enjoy. Whether you're staying for just one or multiple days, to get here you can take the Washington State Ferry from Anacortes or fly via a seaplane to any one of the islands. Once at Friday Harbor, ride the San Juan Transit or Friday Harbor Jolly Trolley to get to the park. There's also an inter-island ferry if you're curious about the other islands, like Lopez Island, said to be Washington's friendliest San Juan Island.
Things to know before you visit the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park
Don't leave without stopping at the interactive exhibits in the park, like the Friendship Totem, a 30-foot pole where visitors are encouraged to leave their mark. In addition to the main totem pole, there are six smaller ones where you can write your name and where you came from with the tools provided. Or if you want to start small, you can head to the Welcome House, where there's a map that you can add a dot to represent your home country. Kids and kids at heart can also create their own pieces of art at the Starfish Project, a starfish-shaped sand area. Here, you'll find a collection of materials often found on the beach to create your next masterpiece.
Exploring a hundred sculptures in the park can be tiring, so pick your spot and settle in for a picnic surrounded by works of art. There are no food stores in the park itself, but you can pick up some things at Roche Harbor Resort nearby. The park is also dog-friendly, so you can bring your furry buddies as long as they're well-behaved. Be careful, as the terrain at the park can be uneven in some parts. If you're going on a hike, the shortest trail is the Bay Trail and can be done in 10 minutes, while the longest treks take 30 minutes with the Pond Loop and Forest Path trails. The park is open all year round and has no admission fee. For more adventures outside the park, consider going on an e-bike tour, as San Juan Island has some of the best e-bike tours in America.