Washington's Artsy Park Tucked Away On A Pacific Northwest Island Is An Under-The-Radar Gem

The scenic San Juan Islands off Washington's coast should definitely be on your radar. Consisting of 172 named islands, there are four major islands where the hub of activities happens — San Juan Island, Orcas Island, Lopez Island, and Shaw Island. Deciding where to spend your days depends on what you want to do, but San Juan Island has plenty to do and a lovely community at its county seat, Friday Harbor. To discover a more underrated gem, head to the northern part of the island where you'll find the artsy San Juan Islands Sculpture Park.

If you're a patron of the arts, a visit to the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park is a perfect addition to your trip. The park houses more than 150 sculptures and works of art from approximately 90 local and regional artists. The collection varies, as some of the works are actually for sale, and new sculptures can be added to the permanent collection each year. The park spans 20 acres and not only includes outdoor art, but also has five trails, access to the shores of Westcott Bay, and several interactive exhibits for you to enjoy. Whether you're staying for just one or multiple days, to get here you can take the Washington State Ferry from Anacortes or fly via a seaplane to any one of the islands. Once at Friday Harbor, ride the San Juan Transit or Friday Harbor Jolly Trolley to get to the park. There's also an inter-island ferry if you're curious about the other islands, like Lopez Island, said to be Washington's friendliest San Juan Island.