Colorado's Under-The-Radar Mountain Lake Is The Perfect Place To Kayak, Fish, And Camp Without Crowds

If you're looking for a wilderness getaway, Colorado is the place to be. From the thickly wooded trails through the Rocky Mountains to the dusty mesas of the Colorado Plateau, the landscape here is unparalleled. Over at the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area, outdoorsy adventurers will find the best place to backpack and fish without crowds. But these backcountry destinations can be difficult to reach. If you're looking for an alpine lake that doesn't require vigorous treks but still rewards you with mesmerizing views, head to Pinewood Reservoir. Only a little more than an hour by car north of Denver, this lake offers refreshing excitement amidst the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Despite being so easily reached from Colorado's capital, Pinewood Reservoir is still a hidden gem. A previous visitor shared in a Google review that hardly anyone else was around during their visit. Gentle slopes dotted with pines frame the horizon, birds chirp in the tree branches, and the grass swaying by the shore feels like you're far away in the wilderness. Sitting at an elevation of well over 6,000 feet, Pinewood Reservoir certainly mimics the peaceful atmosphere of the kind you might find in Colorado's alpine landscapes.

Visitors enjoy stopping by to paddle the calm waters, whether it's kayaking, paddleboarding, or even windsurfing, though swimming is prohibited. The reservoir is well stocked, so anglers can find a spot by the shore to cast a line. At the Pinewood Reservoir Campground, electric hookups are available by reservation for anyone pulling up in a camper van, while tent-sleepers can book a more rustic campsite. The tranquil wilderness makes the reservoir a great spot to spend the night. After a day of splashing around, travelers can retreat to nearby Loveland, an artsy town full of outdoor fun.