Colorado's Under-The-Radar Mountain Lake Is The Perfect Place To Kayak, Fish, And Camp Without Crowds
If you're looking for a wilderness getaway, Colorado is the place to be. From the thickly wooded trails through the Rocky Mountains to the dusty mesas of the Colorado Plateau, the landscape here is unparalleled. Over at the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area, outdoorsy adventurers will find the best place to backpack and fish without crowds. But these backcountry destinations can be difficult to reach. If you're looking for an alpine lake that doesn't require vigorous treks but still rewards you with mesmerizing views, head to Pinewood Reservoir. Only a little more than an hour by car north of Denver, this lake offers refreshing excitement amidst the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Despite being so easily reached from Colorado's capital, Pinewood Reservoir is still a hidden gem. A previous visitor shared in a Google review that hardly anyone else was around during their visit. Gentle slopes dotted with pines frame the horizon, birds chirp in the tree branches, and the grass swaying by the shore feels like you're far away in the wilderness. Sitting at an elevation of well over 6,000 feet, Pinewood Reservoir certainly mimics the peaceful atmosphere of the kind you might find in Colorado's alpine landscapes.
Visitors enjoy stopping by to paddle the calm waters, whether it's kayaking, paddleboarding, or even windsurfing, though swimming is prohibited. The reservoir is well stocked, so anglers can find a spot by the shore to cast a line. At the Pinewood Reservoir Campground, electric hookups are available by reservation for anyone pulling up in a camper van, while tent-sleepers can book a more rustic campsite. The tranquil wilderness makes the reservoir a great spot to spend the night. After a day of splashing around, travelers can retreat to nearby Loveland, an artsy town full of outdoor fun.
Waterfront fun around Pinewood Reservoir, Colorado
Even though swimming isn't allowed, there's still excitement to be found around Pinewood Reservoir. In a Google review, a previous visitor shared that the lake is "always a great place to camp and fish." Wide stretches of pebbly sand offer ample space to throw down a towel for sunbathing, or perhaps even enjoy a picnic. While the number of trees around the shore is scarce, set up a tent for some shade as you sit back to admire the mountain views.
Though you'll have to bring your own equipment, plenty of watery adventures await. A previous visitor's Google review declared Pinewood Reservoir as "such a beautiful place to paddleboard." Glide along the perimeter of the lake's hidden inlets and jutting headlands aboard a kayak, or push a canoe out into the middle of the calm surface to soak up the atmosphere. Any type of non-motorized vessel is permitted on the water, from float tubes and inner tubes to belly boats. A boat ramp is available, but the shallow beaches skirting the edge of the reservoir make it easy to launch out into the water from anywhere you feel like, with only the hushed sounds of splashing echoing through the mountains.
The vast shoreline offers plenty of space for anglers to set up their gear. Wade into the shallows to fly-fish, or glide across the water in a boat to cast a line for species like trout, white sucker, and tiger muskie. A regular visitor shared they "[a]lmost always catch at least one rainbow [trout]" in a Google review.
Camping and hiking in Pinewood Reservoir, Colorado
Excitement by the water isn't the only thing you'll find at Pinewood Reservoir. A trail looping through the woodlands along the edge of the lake will entice hikers out for leisurely exploration. Wildflower meadows sway in the breeze amidst blooming cacti, painting a picturesque backdrop against the gentle hills shaded with trees. Bring snacks to stop for a picnic amidst the scenic wilderness before starting your hike. The trek is easy even for young children, and four-legged friends can join the trail on a leash. Equestrians can also explore the scenic trails on horseback. More adventurous hikers can make their way to the Ramsay-Shockey Open Space, a vast stretch of wilderness across the northern shore of the lake. Follow the trails through the dense pine woodlands up the slopes of the surrounding mountains, where jagged outcrops bring hikers above the tree line for fantastic panoramas of Colorado's backcountry landscapes.
While on the shores of the lake, camping is a must. Bask in the sunset glow across the glassy surface, and sleep beneath the tranquil hush of stars. Visitors in camper vans can also park at the electric hookups dotted around the lakeside. Fire pits at the rustic campsites amidst the trees mean you can roast marshmallows and stay warm, and as darkness falls, you might encounter some of Pinewood's more timid locals. Elk roam along the lakeshore, while deer scamper through the trees. For a serene mountain getaway, add Pinewood Reservoir to your itinerary. Continue your Colorado getaway with a detour at Estes Park, a storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views.