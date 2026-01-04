This 19th-Century Kansas Loft Offers Historic Charm, City Views, And A Connection To Abraham Lincoln
American history is a part of the pretty river town of Leavenworth, Kansas, today. Founded in 1854 as the first city in what would become Kansas, Leavenworth sits near the Missouri River and features European-inspired architecture, a proud military legacy, and a lively downtown. It's in this 28-block downtown area packed with restaurants and shops that you'll find Queenie's Loft, an Airbnb property rated 4.97 out of 5 stars and listed among the top 10% of all Airbnb listings.
Set above a candle and gift boutique in a 170-year-old building, Queenie's Loft blends preserved character — original brick walls and wide-plank hardwood floors — with stylish comfort like black leather seating, a 65-inch TV, and a private elevator entrance. Guests under 12 aren't allowed in Queenie's Loft, which sleeps three in one queen bed and a sofa. There's free parking behind the building. The property charges around $337 for two nights, with a two-night minimum. "The whole space is done so well with so much character (the exposed brick and original floors are amazing) and we felt right at home when we walked in! We highly recommend!!" wrote one guest in July 2025. Guests praise not just the aesthetics but also the hosts' responsiveness to their questions and the location. A guest in September 2025 wrote, "The location is perfect for exploring downtown Leavenworth and the surrounding areas."
Leavenworth is near the Missouri River and Kansas City, the barbecue capital of the world, with Kansas City International Airport only about a half-hour away.
Queenie's Loft's location
Step outside Queenie's Loft and you're immediately surrounded by historic downtown Leavenworth: indie coffee shops, boutiques, bakeries, bars, and easy access to Fort Leavenworth, Weston, and greater Kansas City. However, according to a note a March 2025 guest wrote, the downtown location can have its drawbacks: "There is a good amount of cars driving at night that may keep you up if you're a light sleeper."
Through nine beautifully framed windows, Queenie's Loft offers views of Leavenworth's City Hall, complete with a Statue of Liberty replica and a statue of Abraham Lincoln marking the spot where he announced his run for president. In 1859, the then little-known Illinois lawyer Abraham Lincoln arrived in Leavenworth to make his case for the Republican presidential nomination and for the abolition of slavery. Sparse audiences had greeted him elsewhere, but here, thousands came downtown to hear him speak, and he left with momentum that would change American history. But Lincoln is only the beginning. Fort Leavenworth — one of the oldest active military posts in the nation — continues to operate and offers guided tours through more than 190 years of military history. The massive Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary is also one of America's most famous prisons. A carousel museum and Black history sites add even more places of interest.
While you're exploring unique sites in Kansas, if you drive about an hour west from Leavenworth, you'll be at Topeka's "Truckhenge," a quirky, family-friendly tourist attraction.