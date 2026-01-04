The 5 Most Breathtaking A-Frame Rentals In The Smoky Mountains For A Rustic Getaway

Straddling the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains are home to America's most visited national park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Teeming with postcard-worthy mountain views, nearly 25% of the park is covered in old-growth forests that have been left untouched for more than a century — brimming with spruce trees, pines, oaks, beech, birch, and maple trees that create an absolutely stunning backdrop in the fall.

Thankfully, visitors looking to explore the best of the area have an array of accommodation options to choose from that will let them soak in the natural surroundings. From primitive camping to RV sites, classic hotels, and plenty of vacation rentals, these options offer a charming lodge-like feeling that makes you want to curl up by a warm fire.

That said, whether you're visiting with family, your partner, or a larger group, there's a certain allure to a classic A-frame home that is downright irresistible — and this type of cabin tucked away in the Smoky Mountains is a winning combination. The Smokies have some downright fabulous A-frame cabin rentals with beautiful designs, stunning views, and thoughtful amenities. To help you find the perfect match, we scoured guest reviews on Airbnb and VRBO in search of the best rentals in the area that offer authentic, idyllic stays for a memorable experience in the Smokies.