The 5 Most Breathtaking A-Frame Rentals In The Smoky Mountains For A Rustic Getaway
Straddling the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains are home to America's most visited national park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Teeming with postcard-worthy mountain views, nearly 25% of the park is covered in old-growth forests that have been left untouched for more than a century — brimming with spruce trees, pines, oaks, beech, birch, and maple trees that create an absolutely stunning backdrop in the fall.
Thankfully, visitors looking to explore the best of the area have an array of accommodation options to choose from that will let them soak in the natural surroundings. From primitive camping to RV sites, classic hotels, and plenty of vacation rentals, these options offer a charming lodge-like feeling that makes you want to curl up by a warm fire.
That said, whether you're visiting with family, your partner, or a larger group, there's a certain allure to a classic A-frame home that is downright irresistible — and this type of cabin tucked away in the Smoky Mountains is a winning combination. The Smokies have some downright fabulous A-frame cabin rentals with beautiful designs, stunning views, and thoughtful amenities. To help you find the perfect match, we scoured guest reviews on Airbnb and VRBO in search of the best rentals in the area that offer authentic, idyllic stays for a memorable experience in the Smokies.
Best for Overall: Pinetop (Gatlinburg)
Highlighted in Field Mag as one of the best A-frame rentals in the U.S., Pinetop is perched atop a mountain in Gatlinburg. With a fantastic location about a 10-minute drive from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the cabin has an open-air design that allows for a plenty of natural light, a full modern kitchen, and two rooms that sleep four guests in total. All of which makes it an ideal size for couples or small families.
In the winter, you can curl up by the wood-burning fireplace or warm up in the hot tub perched on the wooden porch with beautiful views of Mount Le Conte. The Airbnb hosts also toss in a free Dollywood ticket with every rental, encouraging visitors to get out and explore.
The cabin earns 4.95 stars on Airbnb and a nine-star rating on VRBO, with guests raving about cleanliness, private location, and the views from the cabin. "Our stay at this cabin was absolutely perfect. The moment we arrived, we were blown away by how clean and cozy it was. The location is private and peaceful, surrounded by nature with gorgeous views," wrote one reviewer on Airbnb. Others noted that it was the perfect romantic place for a honeymoon and to experience the idyllic nature of the Smokies. Nightly rates average around $200 to $250 a night.
Best for Groups: Little Green Cabin (Gatlinburg)
If you're looking for a unique A-frame with a bit more space for a larger group, the Little Green Cabin fits the bill. Blending into the lush green foliage, the cabin features a gorgeous wraparound porch, massive glass windows, and stone walls along the facade, making it feel very in tune with nature. The three-level home also offers stunning mountain views and is equipped with everything needed for a perfect family getaway, including fire pits and a hot tub overlooking the scenery. With three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, the home is located just five minutes from Gatlinburg, Tennessee — a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun — and a five-minute drive to the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The cabin can comfortably accommodate nine people, and also features arcade games, a wood-burning fireplace, Wi-Fi, and access to sprawling outdoor pools. Be aware, however, that although you'll be surrounded by trees and foliage, the cabin is not completely remote. The lots are less than an acre each, so there might be neighbors close by.
That said, the A-frame earns a whopping 4.9 stars on Airbnb, and equally high marks on VRBO, with reviewers highlighting how cozy the cabin is and its great location in nature. "Also, great birding from the deck if you're into that," one reviewer added. Rates fluctuate seasonally but average around $300 to $600 per night.
Best for Families: Thor's Cabin (Cosby)
For a combination of rustic cabin charm and modern amenities, consider Thor's Cabin. A great option for families or small groups traveling together — it can sleep up to six people in two bedrooms — the A-frame is situated 15 minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Scandinavian-style cabin showcases crisp, modern design elements with wood walls and black trim, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sculpture of Thor's hammer mounted into a preserved tree trunk.
The home also features some cozy, luxurious amenities like ultra-comfy floating beds and an electric fireplace. Earning an impressive 4.97 stars on Airbnb, a stay here will cost around $250 to $400 per night depending on the season (summer rates are generally higher). Although the home is located on a beautiful four-acre parcel, be aware that there are other cabins on the property.
Located in Cosby, Tennessee, Thor's Cabin offers a backdrop of the Cherokee National Forest practically next door. The infrared sauna and outdoor hot tub are perfect for warming up on a chilly day, and there's even an outdoor TV so you can watch your favorite show while enjoying a soak. If you're entertaining friends, the deck also has an outdoor grill, cornhole, and fire pit. One reviewer who raved about it explained: "The cabin is beautifully decorated, super cozy, and very family-friendly. There were plenty of board games and activities to keep everyone entertained, which made our time inside just as fun as exploring outside."
Best for Couples: Onyx (Sevierville)
The Onyx is one of the newest A-frame rentals in the Smokies. A standout for its modern amenities, gorgeous design, and decor, the one-bedroom cabin was designed for couples, but can accommodate up to four people. With lots of sweeping windows and high ceilings, the property creates an airy space and phenomenal views.
Its interior design blends touches of vintage charm with a mid-century Malm fireplace, leather sofas, and unique wooden furniture. Cozy up in the hot tub on the deck and enjoy the peace and quiet of the area. The stay also includes access to the Shagbark community amenities for pickleball, a swimming pool, and tennis and basketball courts. The cabin is located in Sevierville — Tennessee's underrated Great Smoky Mountains tourist hub — and about a 40-minute drive to the park.
The Onyx has earned a whopping 4.95 stars on Airbnb, with couples raving about the privacy, thoughtful amenities, and clean accommodations. "My partner and I had such an incredibly romantic time. It was very clean, and the location was discreet without being completely isolated from civilization. We enjoyed reading by the fireplace with the hot chocolate provided by our hosts." Rates vary widely, depending on season, with the warmer months requiring a three-night minimum at upwards of $800 per night. Meanwhile, winter rates hover around $230 to $300 per night.
Best Budget: FireFly MTN (Sevierville)
If the other A-frames on this list are a little too pricey, and you're looking for something more affordable, consider booking FireFly MTN — a bite-sized property with rates hovering just over $100 a night. Located in Sevierville, Tennessee, just 6 miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this tiny home has basic accommodations for a taste of "glamping" near all the parks.
That said, you'll have to sacrifice some space and creature comforts — so be prepared for a camping-like experience. Although there is a very comfortable bed and sitting area, there's no electricity and no running water. To stay warm, guests will need to use a propane heater, and are required to bring their own small tanks.
While this might be a hard "no" for some, previous guests appreciate the cabin's rustic nature, which allows them to unplug and reconnect with nature. The cabin has a lovely creek running past, a fire pit for campfires under the stars, and a relaxing porch for watching fireflies at night. "We ended our night sitting by the fire while listening to the sounds of nature and looking at the stars. It was so peaceful," one guest commented about their stay. Others noted that they appreciated opening the side of the A-frame — there's a panel that connects to the porch — for some fresh air and to enjoy more open space.
Methodology
When looking for the five most breathtaking A-frame rentals in the Smokies, we combed rental sites but focused on the big two: Airbnb and VRBO. Each of these platforms allows guests to leave reviews and have a clear rating system that is easy for travelers to navigate. Additionally, we also looked at travel sites like Condé Nast Traveler, Field Mag, and other media outlets to see if any of the rentals had been recognized in national or regional roundups about scenic cabins in general.
We also considered which cabins stood out in their respective lodging styles, sizes, and price ranges to provide options for different travel needs. For example, we analyzed several budget-friendly accommodations to see what received the best reviews and feedback at affordable prices, and compared them separately from luxury options geared toward larger groups. We also looked for standouts that catered to couples, families, larger groups, and budget travelers. Finally, we ensured that all of the selections have a minimum of 4.8 stars or higher on Airbnb, or nine out of 10 on VRBO.