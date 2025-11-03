Tennessee's Underrated Great Smoky Mountains Tourist Hub Is A Riverside City Full Of Attractions And Views

For a mountain getaway that blends a riverside city feel with easy outdoor access, consider looking to the underrated hub of Sevierville, Tennessee. Find this gateway city in the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Little Pigeon River runs through Sevierville's center, shaping the area into a unique base for exploring and helping differentiate it from other Smoky Mountain gateway towns. The community offers a plethora of nearby activities and attractions, from Soaky Mountain Waterpark to America's longest zipline and, of course, Dollywood. For some shopping, there's also a large menu of brand-name and chain stores at Tanger Outlets Sevierville.

The region's natural beauty is a major draw, and you can experience it via driving routes into and around town. Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441) is the quintessential drive through America's most visited national park. Residing at an elevation of 5,046 feet, it ascends an additional 3,000 feet and leads to Kuwohi (previously known as Clingmans Dome), the park's highest point. From the observation tower there, you can enjoy views that stretch for miles.

Those flying in for a visit will likely land at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), the closest airport to Sevierville at about 48 minutes away. By car (the best way to get around the area), you can take Cades Cove Loop Road, a one-way street that crosses through a valley known for wildlife like white-tailed deer and black bears. The route passes by several old-timey cabins, churches, and a functioning 19th-century grist mill. Meanwhile, the Foothills Parkway route showcases mountainous landscapes and valley vistas. With all these adventures in store, Sevierville is a great starting point for your mountain travels.