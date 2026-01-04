The 5 Best Trails In Joshua Tree National Park, According To Hikers

With an overall ranking of 4.8 out of 5 with over 10,000 separate reviews, it's easy to see how the Ryan Mountain Trail soars to the top of this — and AllTrails' own — list of the finest routes in the Joshua Tree National Park. Despite a relatively short distance of 3 miles in total, it's a deceptively tricky trail. Josh from California Through My Lens, a photo-travel blog dedicated to the wonders of the Golden State, notes how the path is up, up, and up some more, whisking you right to the tip of the second-highest peak in the reserve.

Of course, that means views, which extend out in all directions to encompass the beige-hued expanse of the Mojave Desert below, little pockets of Joshua Trees, and the sculpted rock formations that the area is known for. You'll start to enjoy visions of the lunar-like mountains to the east and west as you climb the dusty, sometimes-stepped trail, but they unfold spectacularly when you reach the summit.

Past hikers reviewing the Ryan Mountain Trail recommend getting in early for this one, largely because the upper parts of the path are highly exposed to the baking Californian sun. You could even attempt a sunrise trek, which one Redditor and former hiker says is "so worth it," adding "the colors of the sky before sunrise were incredible so be sure to get to the summit by dawn or even earlier if you want to see allllll the colors." Ryan Mountain doesn't get quite as busy as routes nearer to LA, but it still draws a steady stream of trekkers. Look for the trailhead just off Park Boulevard, about 30 minutes' drive from the town of Twentynine Palms.