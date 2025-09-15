The 'Gateway To Joshua Tree' Is A Hub For Art, Indie Film, And Museum Culture In California's High Desert

Recognized as one of California's must-see attractions, Joshua Tree National Park attracts over 3 million visitors per year. However, nature alone is not the only draw when visiting a national park. Just 20 minutes northeast of Joshua Tree in the Morongo Basin of the Mojave Desert lies a community that has gained notoriety for its otherworldly vibe, one that has lured celebrities, musicians, and artists for decades.

Just 6 miles south of of another eclectic town that's a favorite hangout for artists and filmmakers, Yucca Valley has gained attention for its sweeping desert views, art galleries and vintage shopping, an art park with oversized sculptures of Christ, ancient petroglyphs, a museum featuring Indigenous artifacts, and a film festival that attracts filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the world.

Yucca Valley is easily reached by SR-62, which interchanges with SR-247. The former intersects with I-10, while the latter intersects with I-15, making Yucca Valley accessible to travelers in California, Arizona, Nevada, and beyond. Situated 3,300 feet above sea level, the nearest airport, which also has the distinction of being one of the nation's most family-friendly, is the Palm Springs International Airport, 32 miles north.