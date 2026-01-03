Amelia Island's Affordable Beachfront Motel Is A Down-To-Earth Seaside Getaway, Per Reviews

If you seek warmth and holiday spirit, Florida's Amelia Island is a sunny December escape that becomes a Christmas wonderland. Amelia is Florida's southernmost island in the Sea Island chain, just 30 miles from the giant coastal resort city of Jacksonville. You might think a stay in such a convenient destination would come with a hefty price, but you can stay right on the beach at the delightfully affordable and aptly named Beachside Motel. "Firstly, if you're expecting the Ritz Carlton, it's not for you," notes a recent traveler on Tripadvisor. "This is a very nice, down to earth vacation location that provides the convenience and comfort necessary to enjoy Amelia Island."

The motel's basic website and social media presence reflect its laid-back, no-frills vibe. Beachside Motel offers ocean views from its 20 rooms, plus a pool that also overlooks the ocean. Room rates range from a classic room with two queen beds for $99 per night to the more spacious oceanfront kitchen suite with two queen beds and a full kitchen starting at $165 per night. Your nightly rate includes direct beach access and complimentary morning coffee and pastries.