Amelia Island's Affordable Beachfront Motel Is A Down-To-Earth Seaside Getaway, Per Reviews
If you seek warmth and holiday spirit, Florida's Amelia Island is a sunny December escape that becomes a Christmas wonderland. Amelia is Florida's southernmost island in the Sea Island chain, just 30 miles from the giant coastal resort city of Jacksonville. You might think a stay in such a convenient destination would come with a hefty price, but you can stay right on the beach at the delightfully affordable and aptly named Beachside Motel. "Firstly, if you're expecting the Ritz Carlton, it's not for you," notes a recent traveler on Tripadvisor. "This is a very nice, down to earth vacation location that provides the convenience and comfort necessary to enjoy Amelia Island."
The motel's basic website and social media presence reflect its laid-back, no-frills vibe. Beachside Motel offers ocean views from its 20 rooms, plus a pool that also overlooks the ocean. Room rates range from a classic room with two queen beds for $99 per night to the more spacious oceanfront kitchen suite with two queen beds and a full kitchen starting at $165 per night. Your nightly rate includes direct beach access and complimentary morning coffee and pastries.
Repeat guests and exploring the island
Reviews include several from returning guests, which is always a good sign of a great place to stay. The unassuming spot has 4.5/5 stars on Google from almost 400 reviews. One repeat visitor calls Beachside Motel an absolute gem, "With just a handful of rooms, it offers a peaceful, uncrowded atmosphere that's perfect for relaxing. Multiple Tripadvisor reviews note the clean and comfortable rooms, stellar service, and quiet surroundings. One first-time visitor already has plans to become a repeat guest, "If you are not looking for a five star resort, but instead for a quiet getaway, this is the place for you."
Amelia Island's only oceanfront motel sits on the less developed west side of the island in Fernandina Beach, a welcoming under-the-radar port city loaded with great food, quirky shops, and beaches. Beachside Motel is 5 miles from the Fernandina Beach Historic District, making a car or bicycle necessary, but once you get there, everything is walkable in "Old Town." If you're still on the fence, here are 10 reasons to visit Amelia Island, from golf and pristine beaches to sunrises and shopping.