A Historic Arizona Mountain Town Brims With Quirky Charm Among Pines And Saguaros

Driving through Arizona is a wonderful way to discover the unique desert hideaways and quaint small towns of the Grand Canyon State. You might find winding dirt roads leading you to the most unexpected places, and charming little villages with nothing around for miles. Nestled in Yavapai County, you'll find the sleepy town of Crown King, containing both small town charm and quiet seclusion.

Crown King is an old mining town from the 1870s, with a mine that produced over two million dollars worth of gold throughout its working years. While the Crown King Mine is no longer in operation, other mines in the area are still active today. One of the roads leading up to the town, Crown King Road, was an old railroad route, so don't be surprised if it's a bit unusual for a drive. The road winding up the mountain is steep and rugged, lined with boulders and wild vegetation. The elevation difference made it difficult to get between the towns, so navigating this area was difficult.

Located 80 miles north of Phoenix's cactus trails and vibrant suburbs, the quirky mountain town of Crown King hides peacefully amidst the pines. You can take Interstate 70 to get most of the way there, and then switch to the more rustic Crown King Road. Senator Highway also gets you to Crown King, just don't touch any of the saguaro cacti on the way because it's illegal. Your journey will take you along a gorgeous drive up the Bradshaw Mountains, where the landscape transitions from arid cacti-filled hills to pine-filled forests. It's important to note that the final stretch of the road is not paved, so make sure you have a reliable vehicle.