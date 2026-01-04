A Historic Arizona Mountain Town Brims With Quirky Charm Among Pines And Saguaros
Driving through Arizona is a wonderful way to discover the unique desert hideaways and quaint small towns of the Grand Canyon State. You might find winding dirt roads leading you to the most unexpected places, and charming little villages with nothing around for miles. Nestled in Yavapai County, you'll find the sleepy town of Crown King, containing both small town charm and quiet seclusion.
Crown King is an old mining town from the 1870s, with a mine that produced over two million dollars worth of gold throughout its working years. While the Crown King Mine is no longer in operation, other mines in the area are still active today. One of the roads leading up to the town, Crown King Road, was an old railroad route, so don't be surprised if it's a bit unusual for a drive. The road winding up the mountain is steep and rugged, lined with boulders and wild vegetation. The elevation difference made it difficult to get between the towns, so navigating this area was difficult.
Located 80 miles north of Phoenix's cactus trails and vibrant suburbs, the quirky mountain town of Crown King hides peacefully amidst the pines. You can take Interstate 70 to get most of the way there, and then switch to the more rustic Crown King Road. Senator Highway also gets you to Crown King, just don't touch any of the saguaro cacti on the way because it's illegal. Your journey will take you along a gorgeous drive up the Bradshaw Mountains, where the landscape transitions from arid cacti-filled hills to pine-filled forests. It's important to note that the final stretch of the road is not paved, so make sure you have a reliable vehicle.
Enjoy a range of spirits at an old timey saloon
Although some consider Crown King a ghost town, it's still very much alive, with a unique atmosphere and eccentric roadside art. With about 140 inhabitants, there's still quite a bit of spark left over from the mining days. Just when you thought the road trip up the mountain would be the highlight of your trip, you see old west-style buildings awaiting you. Upon your arrival, you'll see charming old-timey establishments, like the historic Crown King Saloon. This landmark saloon, with a white picket balcony and staircase, offers a warm welcome for those who visit this remote mountain town.
It's is filled with tchotchkes and memorabilia, ranging from road signs to deer trophies. Popular among weekend warriors and off-roaders, this beloved local watering hole was once a brothel. Local legend states that one of the upstairs rooms is haunted by the spirit of a former working girl, so you might encounter more spirits than the beer here. The saloon has live music on weekends, an outdoor deck, and a generous selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Along Main Street, you'll also find The Mill and MJ's Cafe, two places where you can go for great food. The Mill offers peaceful dining amidst the pines, in their outdoor cafe area, where you can enjoy the crisp mountain air as well as your meal. MJ's Cafe & Tavern offers a laid-back ambiance and fun events, such as Horseshoe tournaments and live concerts.
Crown King is a quaint mountain hideaway
Even though it's not a huge town, there are fun events constantly taking place in the community, creating a warm atmosphere in town. Residents gather at the Mercantile & Farmer's Market on weekends to shop for vintage items and handmade crafts, then have dinner at The Mill on their beautiful outdoor patio. The saloon usually has something going on when the weekend rolls around, and there's a plethora of outdoor adventures within reach.
Visitors will find rustic buildings to explore, like the old general store, open since 1904. Crown King General Store essentially serves as the town hub, featuring a post office, gas station, and groceries among its many amenities available. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy beautiful nature walks around this sleepy mountain town, with hiking and offroad trails for all-terrain vehicles. The town's remote location, photogenic buildings, Old West vibes, and serene atmosphere make it a unique place to visit.
Overnight guests can stay at Bear Creek Cabins, located within walking distance to the historic Crown King district. These wooden cabins, near the saloon and local shops, offer comfortable accommodations with plenty of barbequing space year-round. For a more private escape, Cedar Roost Inn offers cozy rooms with stunning views of the Bradshaw Mountains landscape. You can take a walk along lush pine forests and picnic next to a creek, then head to Main Street for a drink at the saloon.