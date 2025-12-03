This Playful Phoenix Suburb Pairs Cactus-Framed Arizona Trails With Vibrant Arts And A Mountain Park

On the map of Arizona, you'll find several places with quirky names, including towns named Love and Nothing. But one playful Phoenix suburb never fails to make passers-by chuckle: Surprise. Once a one square mile patch of land, it was named Surprise in 1938 when town founder, Flora Mae Statler, supposedly remarked at how surprised she would be if anything ever came of the town. With around 160,000 residents today and city status, she would surely fall out of her chair knowing Surprise is now the eighth biggest city in Greater Phoenix.

Surprise sits 22 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, and around an hour's drive from Sky Harbor International Airport, depending on traffic. Visitors to Phoenix often choose to stay in one of the more popular tourist suburbs like busy Scottsdale or the artsy city of Glendale, but hotels in Surprise are relatively affordable. Big chains like Best Western, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Hilton all offer a variety of prices throughout the city, many of them near Surprise Stadium. Do keep in mind that the stadium is the spring training ground for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers, so you might want to look elsewhere when games are on.

With over 35 cactus-covered trails for hiking, a 1,300-seat theater, and a neighboring 30,000-acre mountain park, Surprise is a creative, nature-loving Arizona city that sneaks up on you (pardon the pun) with its vibrant streets and unrestricted desert access.