Less Than Two Hours From Philly And NYC Is Jersey Shore's Top-Ranked Beachy Retirement Haven

There's a lot to be said about the convenience of living in a big walkable city like New York or Philadelphia, but to those looking for a perfect place to retire, peacefulness and nature often outrank metropolitan amenities in their list of priorities. Luckily, there's a lovely little place just 90 minutes away from both of these hubs that promises all the beachy charm, serenity, and quality of life you'd want without taking you too far away from those major destinations. We're talking about none other than Sea Girt. Having remained somewhat hidden in eastern New Jersey for far too long, it's time for this classic waterfront gem to come to light as the retirement haven it is.

The Monmouth County borough covers just about 1.05 square miles, and is home to fewer than 1,900 people according to its official website. That small-town feel is one of Sea Girt's biggest selling points, though, especially when combined with its beautiful beaches and boardwalks, restaurants and shops, vast array of rare birds, and all the nearby independent living communities.

You can always make a quick visit first to see for yourself; after all, coming here is a breeze. Sea Girt sits just off NJ-35, so it's easy to drive the distance from both New York and Philly. Alternatively, fliers can make use of the several nearby airports, including Philadelphia International and Newark Liberty; Newark, the affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks, is itself less than an hour away from Sea Girt. While the borough doesn't have its own train station, nearby towns on the North Jersey Coast Rail Line make it fairly accessible to rail travelers, too. What awaits you here is worth the extra effort.