Less Than Two Hours From Philly And NYC Is Jersey Shore's Top-Ranked Beachy Retirement Haven
There's a lot to be said about the convenience of living in a big walkable city like New York or Philadelphia, but to those looking for a perfect place to retire, peacefulness and nature often outrank metropolitan amenities in their list of priorities. Luckily, there's a lovely little place just 90 minutes away from both of these hubs that promises all the beachy charm, serenity, and quality of life you'd want without taking you too far away from those major destinations. We're talking about none other than Sea Girt. Having remained somewhat hidden in eastern New Jersey for far too long, it's time for this classic waterfront gem to come to light as the retirement haven it is.
The Monmouth County borough covers just about 1.05 square miles, and is home to fewer than 1,900 people according to its official website. That small-town feel is one of Sea Girt's biggest selling points, though, especially when combined with its beautiful beaches and boardwalks, restaurants and shops, vast array of rare birds, and all the nearby independent living communities.
You can always make a quick visit first to see for yourself; after all, coming here is a breeze. Sea Girt sits just off NJ-35, so it's easy to drive the distance from both New York and Philly. Alternatively, fliers can make use of the several nearby airports, including Philadelphia International and Newark Liberty; Newark, the affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks, is itself less than an hour away from Sea Girt. While the borough doesn't have its own train station, nearby towns on the North Jersey Coast Rail Line make it fairly accessible to rail travelers, too. What awaits you here is worth the extra effort.
Sea Girt is a beach-side, retirement-friendly haven
A vast, clean, scenic beach really sets Sea Girt apart from other small hubs of its kind. The nearby boardwalk alone receives lots of glowing online reviews for its fantastic views, quiet feel, and overall cleanliness. There are also several lifeguards on duty during the summer months who make sure everyone has a safe time, but be warned that restrooms in the area are reportedly sparse; there are, however, some showers just off the boardwalk. The beach is an underrated gem where you can easily avoid the crowds and chaos that make summertime unbearable in other similar places — in short, perfect for retirees seeking a slower pace and the simple joy of vast ocean views.
The beach is just the beginning. According to a ranking by Home Stratosphere, Sea Girt is one of New Jersey's best places to retire. The publication highlights the borough's walkability, delightful downtown area, and urban sophistication, all of which contribute to a pretty elevated lifestyle for retirees. The median age here is over 56, so most retirees won't struggle to find a like-minded community. There's also a peaceful, close-knit atmosphere that encompasses Sea Girt, partially thanks to its notably lower-than-average crime rate. However, this comes with a higher income level, with the average median home costing $2 million.
Another great thing about Sea Girt is that its location never lets you get bored. You don't even have to drive all the way to New York for a change of scenery. Point Pleasant Beach, home to a mile-long boardwalk and some of the state's cleanest beaches, is a little over five minutes away by car, and so is Spring Lake, the super chic beach resort town that's often called the "Irish Riviera."
How to spend your time in Sea Girt
Even when you're not busy sunbathing or taking a stroll along the beach, Sea Girt has a lot to offer. A visit to the National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, for starters, is non-negotiable, and admission is free. This place is filled with fascinating displays and artifacts that take you through the history of local militias from the Dutch Colonial period to the present. The outdoor displays are just as appreciated. If you're taking a grandchild along, consider this a fantastic history lesson for them, too. The museum is closed on Sundays, but it's supposed to be open every other day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Next up on your itinerary is the Sea Girt Lighthouse. This historical building has turned into somewhat of a local symbol. Activated in 1896, this was the last lighthouse to be built with a tower and residential structure on the Atlantic Coast, and it has held a lot of practical and historical importance since then. It's maintained by local volunteers, and they're all extremely friendly and knowledgeable, so don't hesitate to ask them to guide you along. Because it's volunteer-run, though, the landmark is only open to visitors on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're in the mood for an energizing breakfast or hearty lunch, you can always go to Ray's Cafe. Located on 523 Washington Boulevard, this relaxed, classic spot is said to serve great omelets and pork roll sandwiches (just one of their many sandwich options), and it's wheelchair-accessible. Prices are pretty reasonable, too, with most meals costing between $10 and $20 per person. They do takeaways and deliveries as well, but since the atmosphere here is so nice and inviting, it's usually worth opting to dine in instead. It's like Sea Girt as a whole — you'll want to stay a while.