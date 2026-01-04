Nestled Between Indy And Louisville Is A Charming City With Superb Eats And Downtown Shopping

There are a number of terrific eateries sprinkled around Seymour if you're hankering for a bite. Mae's Townhouse, previously known as the Townhouse Cafe, has been a culinary institution in Seymour since 1962. The cafe has changed ownership several times over its more than 60-year existence, most recently being acquired by the Pacey family. The very first founder's vision of having the cafe serve as a communal gathering spot that serves fantastic fare, however, is well and truly still alive. From classics like biscuits and gravy and pancakes, to customizable omelets and breakfast sandwiches, Mae's Townhouse makes sure it always has diners covered and happy. It's open every day of the week except Mondays.

Continuing your quest for the best comfort food Seymour has to offer, you should stop at Larrison's Diner. Everything you imagine a diner to be, Larrison's is — charming interiors with cozy booths coupled with classic southern cooking and endless cups of coffee. Their old-style burgers are Seymour-famous, and their menu includes other popular dishes, like their chicken dumpling soup and a variety of sandwiches like the BLT, hand-breaded white fish, and everyone's favorite, grilled cheese.

If it's something slightly spicier you're in the mood for, you might want to try Taqueria Morales on Tipton Street. The food is tasty, authentic — they have a variety of classic Mexican dishes from al pastor tacos and burritos to fajitas and quesadillas listed on their extensive menu.