Nestled Between Indy And Louisville Is A Charming City With Superb Eats And Downtown Shopping
Located smack-dab in between Indianapolis, Indiana — home to the underrated northeastern neighborhood of Castleton that has green spaces, global eats, and one of the biggest malls in Indiana – and Louisville, Kentucky, is the charming city of Seymour. Seymour, Indiana, offers visitors the chance to try some fantastic food and visit a variety of local shops. Located in Jackson County, Seymour is a flourishing industrial and commercial hub in the region and home to about 22,000 residents.
Sitting neatly equidistant from both Indianapolis and Louisville — home to the highly sought-after neighborhood of Crescent Hill, which offers generational Kentucky charm, golf, and galleries – Seymour can be reached in about an hour if you're driving on I-65 from the city center of either of those two cities. There are a number of accommodation options once you're in Seymour, ranging from budget-friendly choices like the Econo Lodge, priced at $67 a night at the time of writing, to slightly more expensive ones like the Hampton Inn, priced at $138 a night at the time of writing. Alternatively, you could opt to stay in the secret small city of Columbus, Indiana, that is internationally acclaimed for its modern architecture and located only a short 20-minute drive from Seymour.
Seeking out superb eats in Seymour
There are a number of terrific eateries sprinkled around Seymour if you're hankering for a bite. Mae's Townhouse, previously known as the Townhouse Cafe, has been a culinary institution in Seymour since 1962. The cafe has changed ownership several times over its more than 60-year existence, most recently being acquired by the Pacey family. The very first founder's vision of having the cafe serve as a communal gathering spot that serves fantastic fare, however, is well and truly still alive. From classics like biscuits and gravy and pancakes, to customizable omelets and breakfast sandwiches, Mae's Townhouse makes sure it always has diners covered and happy. It's open every day of the week except Mondays.
Continuing your quest for the best comfort food Seymour has to offer, you should stop at Larrison's Diner. Everything you imagine a diner to be, Larrison's is — charming interiors with cozy booths coupled with classic southern cooking and endless cups of coffee. Their old-style burgers are Seymour-famous, and their menu includes other popular dishes, like their chicken dumpling soup and a variety of sandwiches like the BLT, hand-breaded white fish, and everyone's favorite, grilled cheese.
If it's something slightly spicier you're in the mood for, you might want to try Taqueria Morales on Tipton Street. The food is tasty, authentic — they have a variety of classic Mexican dishes from al pastor tacos and burritos to fajitas and quesadillas listed on their extensive menu.
Shopping local in Seymour
Shopping in downtown Seymour makes for a memorable time given the number of options to choose from and the unique range of items on display. The Audie Jane Boutique has a mission statement of celebrating inclusivity and uniqueness by producing clothing that comes in an extensive range of sizes. Their range of women's clothing includes tops, bottoms, shoes, and outerwear, while their range of accessories includes bags, purses, jewelry, and sunglasses. They also stock skincare products and seasonal items.
If you're looking for a shopping experience that is a delight to the senses, Oma and Opa's Pour House will interest you. This store specializes in the art of candle-making by encouraging people to choose their fragrances from an in-house collection and then guiding customers throughout the entire process. Individuals and groups are both welcome, but walk-ins, although usually manageable, may sometimes be declined if priorly booked events are underway. Group experiences cost anywhere between $30 and $45 per candle, depending on the candle's size. If you're not looking to take part in the candle-making process itself, you could opt to simply purchase one of their premade candles, kits, or car diffusers.
Greemann's Furniture and Mattress Gallery is a good place to go if you're in the market to upgrade the interiors of your home. They have a range of furniture for your living room, dining room, office, and bedroom, including sofas, sectionals, dressers, cabinets, and desks. Greemann's is open every day of the week except Sundays.