One Of Louisville's Most Desirable Neighborhoods Offers Generational Kentucky Charm, Golf, And Galleries

Whether you live in Louisville or you're visiting from out of town, you'll find plenty to keep you busy in Crescent Hill. Frankfort Avenue, which goes through Crescent Hill and the adjacent neighborhood of Clifton, is full of local shops, historic buildings, art galleries, and a "restaurant row." Book lovers can browse Louisville's oldest independent bookstore, Carmichael's Books, and music lovers can flip through vinyls at Guestroom Records.

Art lovers will find two galleries in the neighborhood: WheelHouse Art, which represents over 50 artists, and Goodall Gallery, owned by local painter Rhonda K. Goodall. Founded in 1990, WheelHouse Art specializes in 20th and 21st century paintings and mixed media pieces. The gallery frequently holds exhibits of featured artists. "They are a gem and an asset in the Crescent Hill area," reads one review of the gallery on Yelp. Along with displaying Rhonda K. Goodall's work, Goodall Gallery also hosts art workshops. "The gallery is amazing in all aspects. It has a bright and cheery atmosphere along with a fabulous selection of pieces of art," reads a review on Facebook. "This is one of Louisville's best little gems." Also in the neighborhood is the historic American Printing House for the Blind, currently undergoing an expansion and set to reopen in 2026. Established in 1858, the printing house produces braille, audio, and other educational products for people who are blind or have low vision. It houses a small museum, of which a Yelp reviewer said, "This is one of those local gems that gets lost in the shuffle but absolutely shouldn't."

Additionally, Crescent Hill is popular with golfers, thanks to the Crescent Hill Golf Course, one of the most popular golf courses in Louisville founded in 1926. Visitors praise its welcoming atmosphere for both beginners and expert golfers. Golfers will also find plenty of opportunities beyond Crescent Hill — there are 48 golf courses in the Louisville area. If you're not an avid golfer but love the great outdoors, head 10 minutes south of Crescent Hill to Bonnycastle, Louisville's peaceful neighborhood with park access and eclectic restaurants.