Tucked Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is A Quirky College Town With An Artsy Vibe And A Vibrant Downtown
From Detroit's art deco crown jewel to the crystal-clear waters of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan is full of rewarding vacation destinations. Nestled between Detroit and Ann Arbor you'll find Ypsilanti, Michigan, a quirky college town with an artsy vibe and vibrant downtown. Ypsi, as the locals call it (rhymes with "tipsy"), is about a 20-minute drive from Ann Arbor and about a 40-minute drive from Detroit. Located on the Huron River, it's home to Eastern Michigan University. With a population of a little under 20,000 people, Ypsilanti has an active downtown and plenty of green space.
Ypsilanti consists of three districts: Downtown, Depot Town, and West Cross. Downtown Ypsilanti is where you'll find many of the town's artsy boutiques, as well as several popular eateries. A short walk away, you'll find Depot Town, a historic district with museums and some of the city's most popular restaurants. West Cross borders Eastern Michigan University's campus and is home to Ypsilanti's famous water tower (called "the most phallic building in the world"), as well as global eats.
What to do in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Visitors to Ypsi can enjoy many parts of EMU's campus. During the school season, you can catch live theater at the Judy Sturgis Hill Building, where EMU Theater puts on a variety of productions from September to June. You'll find everything from classic plays like "Our Town" tonew works written and performed by students. More of a sports person? During college football season, you can watch a game at Rynearson Stadium, where the D-1 football team typically brings crowds of 17,000 fans.
Outside of campus, Ypsilanti is home to a vibrant arts scene. Much of it is centered around Riverside Arts Center, which includes a theater, art galleries, art and dance studios, and classrooms. The center offers classes for kids and adults, hosts theater and dance performances, and produces an annual holiday art fair. Riverside Arts Center is also responsible for some of the many public murals and sculptures you'll see around town.
History enthusiasts will also find several sites of interest in Ypsilanti, particularly in Depot Town, where the town's history is memorialized in several small museums. The Ypsilanti Automative Heritage Museum is a top attraction on Tripadvisor, in large part due to its collection of classic cars. "The cars here were just incredible. Had no idea this place is such a gem," writes one reviewer. As you explore Ypsilanti, keep your eyes peeled for historic markers installed by the Ypsilanti Black Heritage Project, recognizing historical figures like Ypsilanti engineer Elijah McCoy (known for the phrase "the Real McCoy") and locations like the First Ward schoolhouse, a school for the Black community first built in 1864.
Shops and restaurants in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Ypsilanti has a thriving food scene. On Tripadvisor, the town's top-rated restaurant is Sidetrack Bar & Grill, a quirky restaurant housed in a historic building and serving award-winning burgers. MAIZ Mexican Cantina, serving award-winning tacos and traditional dishes like Puerco à la Diabla, a carnitas dish simmered in a spicy sauce. "We recently moved here from San Diego. We've been looking for a Mexican restaurant that would satisfy our cravings and we found it!!!!" writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Brewery fans should make time to check out Corner Brewery, the Ypsilanti location of the Ann Arbor-based Arbor Brewing. The rotating tap list features brews with quirky names like Euchre Pilsner and Oats-in-the-Dark, while the food menu features Michigan dishes like poutine mac & cheese and Coney dogs as well as classics like burgers and fries. Looking for a souvenir? The brewers release monthly, limited-edition 16-oz. cans of creative small batch brews that frequently sell out quickly. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "one of the best community places in Ypsi" due to frequent events and the collection of board games that invite you to stay a while.
Make sure you take time to go shopping, too. Ypsilanti is home to several quirky independent boutiques, such as This, That, and the Odder Things, offering "cool threads, curious treasures, and gifts with a twist" like art prints of insects and stuffed animals of the Loch Ness Monster. Or visit one of the town's two independent bookstores, Black Stone Bookstore, specializing in Black authors, and Book Love Bar, carrying the hottest new releases. Spending more time in the Mitten State? It's a short drive from Ypsilanti to Ann Arbor, full of art, energy, and natural beauty.