Tucked Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is A Quirky College Town With An Artsy Vibe And A Vibrant Downtown

Visitors to Ypsi can enjoy many parts of EMU's campus. During the school season, you can catch live theater at the Judy Sturgis Hill Building, where EMU Theater puts on a variety of productions from September to June. You'll find everything from classic plays like "Our Town" tonew works written and performed by students. More of a sports person? During college football season, you can watch a game at Rynearson Stadium, where the D-1 football team typically brings crowds of 17,000 fans.

Outside of campus, Ypsilanti is home to a vibrant arts scene. Much of it is centered around Riverside Arts Center, which includes a theater, art galleries, art and dance studios, and classrooms. The center offers classes for kids and adults, hosts theater and dance performances, and produces an annual holiday art fair. Riverside Arts Center is also responsible for some of the many public murals and sculptures you'll see around town.

History enthusiasts will also find several sites of interest in Ypsilanti, particularly in Depot Town, where the town's history is memorialized in several small museums. The Ypsilanti Automative Heritage Museum is a top attraction on Tripadvisor, in large part due to its collection of classic cars. "The cars here were just incredible. Had no idea this place is such a gem," writes one reviewer. As you explore Ypsilanti, keep your eyes peeled for historic markers installed by the Ypsilanti Black Heritage Project, recognizing historical figures like Ypsilanti engineer Elijah McCoy (known for the phrase "the Real McCoy") and locations like the First Ward schoolhouse, a school for the Black community first built in 1864.